President Droupadi Murmu launched the Brahma Kumaris' 'Karmayoga for Empowered Bharat' campaign. She highlighted the need to blend spirituality and moral values with economic and technological progress for India's holistic development.

The Need for Morality in Progress

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that integrating moral values and spirituality with material progress is essential to balanced, holistic development. She said that economic progress fosters prosperity and technological progress promotes innovation, efficiency and competition. These lay the foundation for a prosperous nation. According to President Murmu, however, economic and technological development without morality can create social imbalances. For example, unethical economic growth can lead to the concentration of wealth and resources, environmental damage, and the exploitation of vulnerable segments of society. The use of technology without ethical values can be destructive to humanity.

Spirituality as a Moral Framework

The President said that spirituality provides fundamental values and a moral framework that inspire us to practice Karmayoga, or selfless service. Spirituality also emphasises virtues such as integrity, compassion, non-violence and service to others. These are principles essential for building a peaceful and just society.

Spiritual Values in Leadership and Governance

She further noted that when thoughts are grounded in spiritual values, individuals can transcend self-interest and consider the welfare of all. She asserted that the country's leadership can make just and fair administrative decisions grounded in spirituality. Such decisions are not for the benefit of any one class, but for the benefit of all citizens. When government actions are just, it promotes trust and stability in society.

Brahma Kumaris and the Practice of Karmayoga

The President said that Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya teaches Rajayoga. It is not merely about sitting in one place and contemplating the self. Karmayoga is a fundamental part of it. Karmayoga is about following high spiritual principles while fulfilling all our responsibilities.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan mentioned that the President was pleased to note that millions of Brahma Kumaris members live meaningful lives by regularly practising Karmayoga. She said that through Karmayoga, every citizen of the country can contribute to India's sustainable, holistic development. This will not only enable India to progress economically but also help create a society that serves as a model of a value-based life for the world. (ANI)