    President Droupadi Murmu to represent India at Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19

    President Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the death of Queen Elizabeth. On September 11, the Indian government observed one day of national mourning as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth.

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 4:39 PM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu will be representing India at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on September 19 and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India. President Murmu will visit the United Kingdom during September 17-19 to attend the state funeral.

    Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years.

    Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the death of Queen Elizabeth. On September 11, the Indian government observed one day of national mourning as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth.

    External affairs minister S Jaishankar visited the British high commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey India’s condolences.

    "In the 70 years of reign of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth," the external affairs ministry said.

    On behalf of Indian people, PM Modi conveyed condolences to the British royal family and the people of UK on the death of Queen Elizabeth II during a phone conversation with his British counterpart Liz Truss on Saturday.

    Truss thanked Modi "for his heartfelt condolences, which he said were on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians", a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

    The Downing Street spokeswoman said the leaders "acknowledged the grief felt by the many people of the UK and India, and paid tribute" to the queen's lifetime of service.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 4:39 PM IST
