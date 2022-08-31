Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

    Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious 10-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

    President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended their greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for peace and prosperity in the lives of the citizens.

    In a tweet, President Murmu said, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. Mangalmurti Lord Ganesha is a symbol of knowledge, accomplishment and good fortune. I wish that with the blessings of Shri Ganesh, there should be a spread of happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life."

     

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion. He shared a shloka in Sanskrit on Twitter and wrote, "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

     

    Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted a tweet that said, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all the countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

    Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Bollywood songs that fill you with spirit to welcome Ganpati Bappa

    Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year with great fervour in India with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer prayers. This festive occasion began on Wednesday (August 31) and 2022 marks the return of its grand celebration after two years of COVID-induced restrictions.

    Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 10 Ganpati shlokas that everyone must know

    The pandemic-induced restrictions that has  now been lifted, had curtailed the celebration in the last two years, hence the public celebration of the festival in roadside Ganesh pandals is expected to be on a bigger scale this year.

    The public celebration of the festival in Maharashtra dates back to the 1890s when the nationalist leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak and others decided to use it to mobilise the masses.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
