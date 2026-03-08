Assam BJP condemned the West Bengal government for disrespecting President Droupadi Murmu during a Santhal conference visit. They cited a last-minute venue change and a breach of protocol, calling the incidents 'shameful' and 'unprecedented'.

BJP Condemns 'Disrespect' to President

Disrespect to the President is disrespect to India's democracy, the Assam State BJP said on Sunday, expressing deep concern over the developments surrounding the recent visit of President Droupadi Murmu to West Bengal to attend a Santhal conference.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

State BJP Spokesperson Mita N Bora said that the 9th International Santhal Conference was an important platform that brings together members of the Santhal community and representatives from different regions to deliberate on issues related to tribal welfare, cultural preservation, and the future aspirations of the community. The Santhal community is one of the largest tribal communities in India, with over 7 million people across the country and over 2.5 million residing in West Bengal.

Allegations of Protocol Breach and Venue Change

Reports indicate that the original venue for the conference had been planned at Bidhannagar, Siliguri, a location capable of accommodating a large gathering of community members and delegates. However, the venue was later shifted to Gosaipur, Bagdogra, which is comparatively smaller and less accessible. This change reportedly prevented a large number of Santhal community members from attending the conference and participating in the discussions, as stated by President Droupadi Murmu on March 7.

"Equally concerning was the reported breach of established protocol during the President's visit. As per long-standing protocol, when the President of India visits a state, the Chief Minister or senior representatives of the state government formally receive the President. In this instance, no senior leadership from the state government was present to receive the President. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the development as "shameful and unprecedented," noting that such incidents are deeply disheartening for the values of India's democracy. Respect for constitutional institutions and the dignity of the office of the President must remain above political considerations," the State BJP Spokesperson said.

Condemnation of West Bengal Government

She stated that the BJP strongly condemns the manner in which the visit of the President was handled by the government of West Bengal, led by Mamata Banerjee.

"The dignity and respect due to the first citizen of India must be upheld at all times. The incident becomes even more unfortunate as it occurred around International Women's Day, a day that celebrates the achievements, dignity, and empowerment of women. The President of India is not only the constitutional head of the nation but also the first tribal woman to occupy this highest office, representing the aspirations and pride of millions of people across the country. The BJP reiterates that the dignity of constitutional offices and the principles of democratic conduct must always be respected. Any action that undermines these values raises serious concerns and must be addressed with the seriousness it deserves," the State BJP said in a press release.

BJP Highlights Commitment to Empowerment

The Assam unit of the BJP further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) firmly believes that the empowerment of India's tribal communities and the empowerment of women are among its highest priorities. She mentioned how for the Assam Pradesh BJP women's welfare and empowerment have been a core focus of governance.

Welfare Schemes in Assam

"Under the Orunodoi Scheme, nearly 38-40 lakh women in Assam are currently receiving direct financial assistance. Through the Udyamita Scheme, over 30 lakh women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have become beneficiaries, promoting entrepreneurship and economic independence. Similarly, under the Nijut Moina Scheme, more than 3.5 lakh girl students are receiving financial support to continue their education and strengthen their future prospects. These initiatives have contributed to significant social progress in the state. For instance, child marriage in Assam has declined by about 84 per cent among girls, while the maternal mortality rate has decreased by nearly 30 per cent, and the infant mortality rate has declined by around 28 per cent. These achievements reflect a broader commitment where women now constitute a large share of beneficiaries of development initiatives, not only in Assam but across India," said the press release.

It further stated that, through such policies and programs, the BJP continues to strengthen the role, dignity, and economic participation of women and tribal communities in the nation's development. (ANI)