Kejriwal Hails 'Biggest' Women Empowerment Initiative

Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal lauded the announcements of the women-centric financial assistance schemes of the Punjab government, terming it the "biggest" initiative in the state's history with regard to women empowerment.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said that the AAP government in Punjab is fulfilling every announcement it made to the people here. "On the occasion of International Women's Day today, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has fulfilled its biggest guarantee. Today, in the budget, an announcement has been made to give Rs 1000 to every woman every month and Rs 1500 to every woman from the SC community--this is the biggest initiative in Punjab's history for the respect and empowerment of women. We have fulfilled every guarantee we gave to the people of Punjab, and we will continue to do so in the future as well. Very soon, this amount will start getting credited to the accounts of our mothers and sisters. Salute to the women's power of Punjab and heaps of best wishes," he said.

Budget Presented on International Women's Day

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday presented the fifth state budget in the assembly, coinciding with International Women's Day and said that the government has focused on every section of society in the last four years.

Before presenting the Budget, Minister Cheema congratulated the women on International Women's Day and boasted that AAP is the "first government" to present a budget on Women's Day. "First of all, on International Women's Day, I congratulate all my mothers, sisters and children on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party. Today, the historic budget of Punjab, which is being presented on Women's Day, is a great honour for women. To date, no party, no government has presented a budget on Women's Day. For the last four consecutive years, the Punjab government has worked for every section...," Cheema told reporters here.

Opposition Slams AAP Government

Punjab Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa lashed out at the AAP-led Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh government for allegedly backtracking on the poll promises. He further claimed that the government will announce financial aid, keeping in view the elections. (ANI)