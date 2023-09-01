Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Assam Rifles remains unbiased, rescued people of both communities in Manipur: DG Lt Gen PC Nair

    DG Lt Gen PC Nair's statement comes amid accusations that the Assam Rifles exhibits favoritism toward a specific community in the ongoing violence within Manipur. He challenged this notion, highlighting the coexistence of soldiers from both communities within the force and the absence of any rivalry between them.

    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    In a resolute response to allegations of bias, the Director General of the Assam Rifles, Lt Gen PC Nair, has firmly asserted the impartiality of the country's oldest paramilitary force in Manipur. Nair emphasized that the Assam Rifles remains unbiased and actively engages in dismantling bunkers, confiscating weaponry, and rescuing innocent individuals from both sides of the conflict in Manipur.

    Addressing these concerns, the chief of the Assam Rifles stated in an interview with a news agency, "We are not biased, and I want to make that absolutely clear. If we see bunkers, we destroy them. The weapons we recovered from both the communities are equal, and the number of people that we have helped from both the communities is also equal."

    Nair's statement comes amid accusations that the Assam Rifles exhibits favoritism toward a specific community in the ongoing violence within Manipur. He challenged this notion, highlighting the harmonious coexistence of soldiers from both communities within the force and the absence of any rivalry between them. This, he emphasized, reflects the effective leadership present in both the Army and the Assam Rifles.

    "These officers are dedicating themselves wholeheartedly to bring about peace," emphasized Lt Gen P C Nair, expressing optimism about Manipur's trajectory towards brighter days.

    He acknowledged that sporadic incidents of violence and shootings continue to occur in Manipur, but he firmly asserted that the state is on a path toward improved circumstances. "To sum it up, I believe the worst is now behind us. The sporadic instances of shootings and violence will gradually wane, and I believe we are moving toward more favorable times," stated the Director General of the Assam Rifles.

     

    Lt Gen Nair stressed the pivotal role of the local populace in Manipur, emphasizing the importance of their collective efforts in initiating dialogues and restoring peace and normalcy to the violence-affected state. In response to inquiries regarding the timeline for this transformation, he candidly remarked, "That is a question no one can definitively answer. It ultimately depends on the local residents of Manipur."

    Furthermore, he dispelled the misconception that security forces alone can resolve the issue, clarifying that their role primarily involves mitigating levels of violence and curbing incidents of gunfire. Lt Gen Nair disclosed that extensive behind-the-scenes efforts are ongoing, with the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army actively engaging with civil society organizations, youth representatives, and various stakeholders to facilitate constructive dialogues and work towards a resolution of the issue.

