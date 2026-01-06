Journalist Prem Prakash's book, 'History That India Ignored', was launched in Goa by CM Pramod Sawant at an event by Prabha Khaitan Foundation. The launch featured a discussion on revisiting forgotten narratives from India's past.

Goa CM Launches 'History That India Ignored'

The Prabha Khaitan Foundation, under its literary initiative 'Kitaab', organised the book launch of 'History That India Ignored' by eminent journalist and author Prem Prakash in Goa.

The book was formally launched by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who attended the event as the Chief Guest.

The event was hosted at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage, the evening's hospitality partner, with support from Ehsaas Woman of Goa. It was attended by members of the city's literary, cultural, and intellectual circles.

The book release was jointly unveiled by representatives of Ehsaas Women of Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, author Prem Prakash, Ranjith Philipose, Senior VP, IHCL, Taj Hotels, and Vivek Batra, Group Cluster Manager, Taj Cidade.

Exploring Overlooked Historical Voices

Vaishali Joshi led the discussion on the book, while Gaurapriya Pai Kane moderated the welcome-note evening. The debate explored lesser-known chapters of Indian history and the need to revisit forgotten narratives that have shaped the nation's past.

During the interaction, Prem Prakash shared insights into the book's motivation, emphasising the importance of acknowledging overlooked historical voices and unsung heroes.

The Chief Minister appreciated the initiative and highlighted the relevance of such works in encouraging informed public discourse.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by Shruti Jaiswal Juwarkar of Ehsaas Women of Goa, who expressed gratitude to the guests, organisers, partners, and attendees for making the event a success.

The launch reaffirmed the Prabha Khaitan Foundation's commitment to promoting literature, dialogue, and critical engagement with history through its cultural initiatives. (ANI)