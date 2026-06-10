Special prayers were held in Dehradun and Delhi as PM Modi became India's longest-serving elected PM. BJP leaders Naresh Bansal and Jitendra Singh praised his leadership, highlighting India's global recognition and development over 12 years.

Special prayers and celebrations were held across various temples in Dehradun to mark a historic milestone as Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

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Prayers and Praise in Dehradun

Commemorating the achievement and the completion of 12 years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, BJP MP Naresh Bansal praised the Prime Minister's tireless service. "Across the country today, prayers are being held in temples and places of worship for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has served the nation tirelessly," Bansal said. Highlighting the impact of the Prime Minister's tenure, he added, "He has set a new record as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister. Under his leadership, India has advanced in all directions and gained global recognition. We prayed for his health, long life, and continued leadership."

The sentiment was echoed at the Shri Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, where a special prayer was conducted to mark the occasion. Aacharya Bipin Joshi described the current tenure as a transformative period for the nation. "Today marks 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, described as a golden era for India. From culture and traditions to development, the nation has advanced under his leadership. A special prayer was held at the Shri Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple for his long life," said Aacharya Bipin Joshi.

Celebrations in Delhi

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Parvesh Verma, Deputy CM, Delhi, also offered prayers at the historic Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Jitendra Singh said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the last 12 years, India's stature and respect have increased significantly across the world. "In the last 12 years, India's respect has increased, and for this very reason, today India is seen with greater respect everywhere. May Prime Minister Modi's age and leadership always remain safe," Singh said.

Highlighting India's growing global recognition, the Union Minister said Indians today take pride in identifying themselves abroad due to the country's enhanced international standing. "The way India has gained world recognition under the leadership of PM Modi, today, when we go abroad, we take immense pride in telling people that we are Indians. That is why today Parvesh Verma and I have come here to offer prayers for PM Modi's continued leadership and for the country's development," he added.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma described the occasion as a matter of pride and said prayers were offered for the Prime Minister's long life and continued service to the nation. "We are very fortunate to have Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Today, we prayed to Bhagwan Ram and Hanuman Ji at the Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place and wished PM Modi a life of 100 years so that he can continue serving the nation," Verma said. He further expressed hope that India would continue to strengthen its global position and regain the stature of a "golden bird" under Modi's leadership. (ANI)