Celebrating 'Nari Shakti' in Karnah, Maj Gen Rakesh Nair felicitated women participants of the Tithwal Day Marathon and volunteers for cleanliness drives, recognising their role in shaping the region's future and encouraging more participation.

Army Celebrates Women Achievers in Karnah

Celebrating the spirit of Nari Shakti in Karnah, Major General Rakesh Nair, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Vajr Division, felicitated women participants of the recently conducted Tithwal Day Marathon for their enthusiasm, resilience and exemplary sporting spirit. He remarked that their inspiring participation has set a powerful example and will encourage greater involvement of girls and women in sports and public life across the region.

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The GOC also honoured women volunteers from Amrui, Taad, and Prada villages for their sustained cleanliness drives along the Line of Control, recognising their selfless contribution towards creating cleaner, healthier and more vibrant communities.

Pioneering Voices of Empowerment

Highlighting the transformative role of women in shaping the region's future, he commended the remarkable work of Lady RJs Injila Khanim, Salma, and Anjum of Rooh-e-Karnah Community Radio. Their meaningful outreach, engaging content and positive messaging continue to inspire and empower youth, particularly young girls, throughout Karnah.

A special mention was made of Nashada Begum, former BDC Amrui, whose leadership and unwavering commitment have played a pivotal role in encouraging women and girls to participate actively in social and developmental initiatives.

A Call to Lead and Build the Nation

Congratulating all the awardees, the GOC urged the women of Karnah to continue leading change through education, innovation, community service, and active citizenship.

Emphasising the importance of scientific temper, curiosity, and lifelong learning, he called upon the youth, especially young women, to become confident partners in the journey of nation-building and the development of the border region.

Tithwal Day Marathon: A Community Initiative

The Tithwal Day Marathon is an annual sporting and community event organized by the Indian Army in the border region of Karnah as a tribute to historical bravehearts. The event has evolved into a major youth and community outreach program. (ANI)