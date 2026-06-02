AIMIM leader Waris Pathan was barred by police from entering the site of a demolished dargah in Mumbai's Aarey colony. He protested the action, claiming authorities demolished the structure just hours before a scheduled court hearing on the matter.

Amid heavy police deployment and restricted access, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan was on Tuesday barred from entering the site of a demolished dargah in Goregaon's Aarey colony, triggering sharp protests from the leader over the timing of the administrative action.

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Pathan, who was stopped by security forces from entering the site, accused the authorities of misusing power and bypassing judicial procedures while the matter remained sub judice.

Pathan Accuses Authorities of Bypassing Judiciary

Addressing reporters near the demolition site, Waris Pathan said, "They are not allowing me to go inside the dargah premises. They have completely demolished it. An urgent petition was filed yesterday by the trustees of the dargah, and the matter was listed for a hearing at 2:00 PM today at the Dindoshi Court. However, before that could happen, authorities arrived at 9:00 AM this morning and began tearing down the entire structure."

Questioning the urgency of the local administration's action, the AIMIM leader claimed that the law was not allowed to take its due course. "What is this? At least give us a fair opportunity to approach the judiciary. The matter was filed in court; it was sub judice and pending before the judge. The trustees have legally moved the court, yet you did not even allow them their day in court. The hearing was scheduled for 2:00 PM," Pathan added.

He further alleged that state machinery was heavily deployed to prevent public or political representatives from accessing the area. "Instead, you use your power, you misuse the courts, you deploy your police machinery, and you come here just to demolish everything. You are not allowing a single person to enter the premises, and even I am being barred from entering," the AIMIM leader stated.

Heavy Police Presence Maintained

Heavy police deployment remains stationed at the location in Goregaon to maintain law and order, and entry to the immediate vicinity of the demolition site continues to be restricted. (ANI)