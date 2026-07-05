Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor, a candidate in the Bankipur assembly by-election, said the poll is about establishing a 'new political order' in Bihar. The BJP hit back, with Union Minister Giriraj Singh saying Jan Suraaj's 'true face' is exposed.

Jan Suraaj Founder and candidate for Bankipur assembly by-election, Prashant Kishor, on Sunday said that the bypoll is about establishing a "new political order" in Bihar and ushering in a "new kind of politics".

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Speaking to reporters, Kishor further expressed confidence in Bihar voters in making the "right decision".

"This election is not merely about electing an MLA from Bankipur; it is not about forming or toppling a government. It is an election to establish a new political order in Bihar--to usher in a new kind of politics in the state. It is both significant and challenging. However, I am confident that the most enlightened voters of Bihar will make the right decision and cast their votes in a way that initiates a new political order in the state," said Prashant Kishor.

BJP Reacts

Reacting to the development, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the "true face" of Jan Suraaj has been exposed.

"They have started hurling abuse at the BJP workers. Their business of falsehoods has come to an end. Their true face has been exposed; that is why their shop has shut down ahead of the general election," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, BJP Bihar chief Sanjay Saraogi exuded confidence in the victory of the NDA candidate in the Bankipur by-election.

"The announcement for the Bankipur by-election has been made. The election there is on July 30. Other parties will also contest the election with their candidates. The people of Bankipur are going to express their gratitude to the top leadership of the BJP in this election. They will ensure victory for the NDA candidate with a massive majority," he told reporters.

By-election Details Announced

Bankipur assembly constituency was declared vacant after Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that the bypolls to three Assembly Constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat will be held on July 30, with counting of votes slated for August 3.

In Madhya Pradesh, the vacancy in the 22-Datia Assembly Constituency arose due to the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the poll for the 145-Manjalpur Assembly Constituency will be held to fill the seat left vacant following the unfortunate demise of the sitting MLA, Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel.

The last date for filing nominations has been fixed as July 13, with the scrutiny of the nomination papers scheduled to take place on July 14 (Tuesday). Candidates will have until July 16 to withdraw their candidatures.

The Election Commission further stated that the entire election process shall be completed by August 4.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the by-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available, and all steps have been taken to ensure that the poll is conducted smoothly with the help of these machines. (ANI)