'Prana Pratishtha' of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir likely on January 22; PM Modi expected to attend

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network's Rajesh Kalra earlier this month, the former Principal Secretary to PM of India had confirmed that the prayer and idol installation ceremony in the grand Ram Mandir will take place between January 14 and 24.

    The construction of the ground floor of Ayodhya's three-story Ram Mandir is set to conclude by the end of December, with the consecration ceremony expected on January 22, 2024, according to Nripendra Misra, Chairperson of the temple Construction Committee. In an interview with PTI on Tuesday, Misra stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in an event associated with the 'prana pratishtha' between January 20 and 24, with the exact date yet to be confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office.

    In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network's Rajesh Kalra earlier this month, the former Principal Secretary to PM of India had confirmed that the prayer and idol installation ceremony in the grand Ram Mandir will take place between January 14 and 24.

    "The prayer and installation ceremony would start  from January 14  2024 and then on the date we have invited honourable PM, we are yet to hear from him. Going up to 24th, any day that he decided we will do the final Prana Pratishtha when the Lord will show up here and from the next date the devotees will start coming and have darshan. Just in front of Lord Ram, the present Bhagwan who is there will be brought and placed," Misra had said in the interview.

    Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Ayodhya in anticipation of Prime Minister Modi's visit for the consecration ceremony, according to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. He urged people not to visit Ayodhya during this time and suggested planning visits for February instead.

    The temple construction committee expects a significant crowd on January 22 when the ceremony is scheduled. The trust encourages people to watch the event from their homes and villages via television broadcasts.

    Furthermore, a formal invitation will be extended to Prime Minister Modi by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the consecration ceremony, during which the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.

    The temple trust has decided to initiate the consecration process of Ram Lalla after Makar Sankranti on January 14 and observe a 10-day ritual for Ram Lalla's 'prana pratishtha' (consecration).

