EXCLUSIVE: "PM Modi invisible inspiration behind Ram Mandir, Rs 3,500 crore contributed by devotees so far"

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network's Rajesh Kalra, Nripendra Misra shared poignant anecdotes into the spiritual significance of this remarkable project of the grand Ram Mandir, and highlighted PM Narendra Modi's 'invisible inspiration' in its making.

The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is not just a monumental architectural achievement; it is a testament to the enduring faith and divine intervention that has guided every step of this historic journey. As the calendar inches closer to January 2024, excitement builds for a monumental grand opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Devotees of Lord Ram eagerly await the opportunity to offer their prayers at the extraordinary temple.

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network's Rajesh Kalra, Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's temple construction committee and Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, shared poignant anecdotes and insights into the spiritual significance of this remarkable project.

As the grand Ram Mandir inches closer to its completion, Misra emphasized the role of divine intervention in overcoming various challenges encountered during construction. These anecdotes serve as a reminder that there is something extraordinary at play, beyond human efforts and engineering expertise. Misra humbly acknowledged, "The anecdotes are in the nature of how divine intervention has helped the construction of the temple. What will be the final outcome only Lord knows."

One cannot overlook the financial aspect of this ambitious endeavour. The trust has successfully collected Rs 3500 crores, a staggering sum that underscores the unwavering faith and dedication of the people. Misra noted that this financial support, which includes even contributions as minimal as Rs 10, demonstrates the devotees' belief. He assures that their contributions has been utilized for the righteous purpose of the construction this magnificent temple, a symbol of devotion and cultural heritage.

PM Modi's role in realizing the grand Ram Mandir

What sets the Ram Mandir project apart is the unspoken inspiration that flows from an honorable source—Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Misra emphasized, "The most inspiring thing is that in this whole process of decision making, construction and progress there is somewhere an invisible inspiration of honourable PM Narendra Modi."

While the Prime Minister may not be directly involved in monitoring the day-to-day activities of the project, his presence is felt in every brick laid and every step taken, noted Misra. "He doesn't monitor, but I am very sure he knows about each and every step about what is happening here," he stated.

He further added, "That is something which is for us also a matter of satisfaction that one day he will do the Prana Pratishtha and people in millions believe that in some manner he has been instrumental in this construction of Ram Mandir."

It's not just about bricks and mortar; it's about the spiritual rejuvenation of a nation. The Ram Mandir is not merely a physical structure but a living testament to the faith and determination of millions who believe in the legacy of Lord Ram. The grand temple represents a renaissance of culture, a resurgence of spirituality, and a unifying force for a diverse nation.

