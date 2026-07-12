Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary announced the state will develop 12 new townships, with one in Muzaffarpur named 'Tirhut'. He inaugurated development projects worth Rs 1,047.09 crore and highlighted plans for urban renewal and new city amenities.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said the state government has decided to develop new townships at about 12 locations across the state, including Muzaffarpur. CM Choudhary inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 982 development projects costing Rs 1,047.09 crore in Muzaffarpur. The new township in Muzaffarpur will be named 'Tirhut', the Chief Minister announced.

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New Townships and Urban Renewal

He said the government is working on revamping old cities by improving basic infrastructure such as drains, roads, water supply, parks, community centres and permanent housing for the poor, while also focusing on developing new cities with essential amenities. Addressing the gathering in Muzaffarpur, Bihar Chief Minister said, "Revamping an old city takes time, whether it involves drains, lanes, water supply, parks, community centres, or constructing permanent housing for the poor; work on all these fronts is ongoing. The Government of Bihar is working for you. Alongside this, we have decided to develop new townships at approximately 12 locations across Bihar; Muzaffarpur is one such place where our government is working to establish a new township named 'Tirhut'."

"We are now initiating the development of new cities at 12 locations, focusing on essential amenities like delivering electricity and water to every household. The Prime Minister and Nitish Kumar have advanced this work," he said.

Focus on Employment and Education

Further, Choudhary said the state government will provide financial assistance for employment opportunities to women under the Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out. He also said the government is working to strengthen education infrastructure by establishing model schools, degree colleges and coaching centres in government schools across the state.

"We will provide funds for employment to women under the Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme... We have already transferred money into the accounts of our sisters. For those sisters who might have been left out, we will ensure they are included too. Today, we take pride in our heritage and are committed to carrying it forward. We are establishing model schools and degree colleges," he said.

"Arrangements for all these facilities are being made. The government is working on many initiatives, be it the establishment of degree colleges, the creation of model schools, or the setting up of coaching centres within our government schools; we are making arrangements for all of this," CM Choudhary said.

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