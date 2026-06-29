Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat for highlighting initiatives like B Tech in Sanskrit and Nalanda University's revival of 'Shaastraarth', reaffirming the commitment to blending cultural heritage with modern education.

Pradhan Lauds PM's Focus on Cultural Education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that Prime Minister has reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the country's cultural heritage and boosting education in his Mann Ki Baat programme and expressed gratitude for mention of the B Tech (AI and Data Science) course being started by Central Sanskrit University and the Nalanda University reviving the ancient tradition of Shaastraarth.

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"I express gratitude on behalf of the country's education sector, particularly cultural education, to the Prime Minister. He has today given his approval in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program to the efforts made by the Education Department of the Government of India, on behalf of the Central Cultural Institute, regarding the BTech course in the Sanskrit language as well," Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters.

"Today, PM Modi also mentioned the new campus of Nalanda University, the heritage of our culture, which he had inaugurated a few days ago. Nalanda too holds an integral place in our Indian education system... I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister," he added.

PM Modi on Blending Tradition with Technology

In his remarks in the Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister urged various universities to consider initiative started by Nalanda University.

"This is the age of technology. New research is taking place every day. Ever new AI innovations are coming up. In such times, a crucial question arises: how can we preserve people's creativity? How do we remain connected to our roots while advancing with new technology? Nalanda University has found a solution to these questions. Our Nalanda University--dating back thousands of years--is now shaping India's destiny in a new avatar. Two years ago, I had the opportunity to dedicate to the people the new campus of Nalanda University. Nalanda University has revived our ancient tradition of *Shaastraarth* i.e. intellectual discourse," PM Modi said.

Nalanda University Revives 'Shaastraarth'

"Shaastraarth is not merely a medium for expressing one's views; it is a disciplined process of dialogue, debate, and deep contemplation. It requires articulating one's position backed by logic and facts - areas demanding mastery. This process also teaches us to listen to and understand the views of others with patience. I am pleased that Nalanda University has incorporated this into its convocation ceremony. Nearly half of the participating students came from other countries. This effort to bridge an ancient tradition with contemporary times is highly commendable. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Nalanda University for this initiative. I would also urge other universities across the country to consider similar initiatives," PM Modi added.

B.Tech in Sanskrit: Integrating AI and Traditional Knowledge

The Prime Minister said another significant effort is underway to prepare the youth for new technology while keeping them rooted in their heritage.

"The Central Sanskrit University in Delhi is launching a B.Tech program in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. This marks a crucial step towards integrating modern technology with India's traditional knowledge. It will facilitate the development of new AI tools for Indian languages and accelerate the digitization and preservation of our ancient texts and manuscripts. I convey my best wishes to the Central Sanskrit University for this endeavour," he said.

Global Reach of Indian Culture

The Prime Minister said that Indian culture is reaching various corners of the globe today and people across the world are discovering and embracing India's songs, music, and spirituality.

"Thousands of kilometers away from India, in the Caribbean Sea, lies a country called the Dominican Republic. The Indian population there is around 100--perhaps even fewer. Despite this, a wonderful initiative connected to Indian culture and spirituality is underway there. A team has been formed by some Spanish-speaking locals; this team is named 'Brahmakamal Dominicana.' The members study Vedic literature together and are learning to chant Vedic mantras. They have received no formal training on this; but they have learnt the correct pronunciation by listening to audio recordings," the Prime Minister said.

"Today, they chant several mantras--such as the Purusha Suktam, Sri Suktam, Sri Rudram, Durga Suktam, and Devi Mahatmyam--with great proficiency. Their effort to learn our traditions while living so far from India is truly inspiring. I extend my best wishes to all the members of 'Brahmakamal Dominicana' for their endeavors. I wholeheartedly appreciate all those who are making continuous efforts to popularize Indian culture worldwide," he added. (ANI)