Protests erupted across Andhra Pradesh after an alleged attack on YSRCP leaders in Amaravati. The party condemned the violence, accusing the coalition government of encouraging political vendetta and filing false cases against victims who were raising farmers' issues.

Strong protests erupted across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after the alleged attack on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLCs, former ministers and party leaders near Penumaka in the Amaravati capital region. YSRCP leaders from different parts of the state condemned the violence, the damage caused to several vehicles, and the filing of cases against those who were attacked. They alleged that the coalition government was encouraging political violence instead of protecting democratic rights.

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YSRCP Condemns 'Inhuman' Attack

Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao described the attack on YSRCP leaders and police personnel as "inhuman". He said Amaravati cannot be called a people's capital if opposition leaders are attacked for raising farmers' issues, according to a release. He alleged that the "Red Book" culture had replaced constitutional governance and warned that those encouraging violence would face public resistance if such incidents continued. He urged the government to uphold the Constitution instead of political vendetta.

Several leaders questioned whether Amaravati belonged to the people or only to the TDP.

Alur MLA Busine Virupakshi said democracy was under threat and alleged that opposition voices were being silenced through intimidation.

Accusations of Silencing Opposition and Targeting Farmers

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam YSRCP President KK Raju alleged that farmers who refused to part with their lands were being harassed, and leaders supporting them were being targeted.

Party leaders also accused the government of misusing the police, protecting those responsible for the attack and filing counter cases against the victims.

YSRCP leaders further alleged that the attack was aimed at stopping the party from exposing the hardships of Amaravati farmers and raising questions over land acquisition and real estate interests. They demanded action against those involved in the violence and accused the government of creating fear in the capital region.

Party Pledges Continued Support for Farmers

The leaders asserted that YSRCP would continue to stand with the farmers and raise their issues despite attacks, threats and criminal cases, stating that democratic rights cannot be suppressed through violence.