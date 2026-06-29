Former minister Ambati Rambabu slammed the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh, alleging it turns victims into accused by filing false cases against YSRCP leaders to shield TDP cadre. He cited an attack on their convoy and raised corruption concerns.

Former Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Ambati Rambabu on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, alleging it of turning victims into accused.

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Addressing the media, Rambabu alleged that the state government is filing false cases against YSRCP leaders to shield those involved in "hooliganism." "It has become a habit for the coalition government to picture the victims as accused and file cases against them. Serious cases were filed against us even though we were the victims of attacks by TDP cadre. We will not give up but will fight back to expose the dark side of Amaravati," Rambabu said.

Allegations Over Penumaka Incident

Referring to a recent incident at Penumaka, the YSRCP leader claimed that their convoy was targeted with stones and eggs at the behest of the top TDP leadership. "When we went to Penumaka on the invitation of farmers, we were stopped and pelted with stones and eggs. While we bore the brunt of this hooliganism, SC/ST Atrocity cases were slapped on us instead... The attack was masterminded by Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh, as the person who hit the constable with a big stone happens to be close to Lokesh," he alleged.

Amaravati Capital Project Corruption Claims

Rambabu also raised concerns over the financial model of the Amaravati capital project, alleging large-scale corruption and inflated costs. "Chandrababu Naidu had said Amaravati is a self-financed model, yet he has brought a 47,000-crore loan and wanted to acquire another 50,000 acres of land. Those who refused to give land were being harassed by making their fields useless... He has been paying Rs 20,000 per square foot while in top metro cities the rate is just over RS 5,000, and this inflated cost is only for kickbacks," the former minister claimed.

Questions Raised on Sai Krishna's Alleged Custodial Death

Turning his focus to the Sai Krishna case, Rambabu accused the government of a cover-up regarding the alleged custodial death. "There are many unanswered questions. We want to know why and how the CCTV footage disappeared from all points. What happened to Sai Krishna after his death, and the motive of the death was not specified. More than the custodial death itself, the failure to produce the body is a serious crime, which is an unprecedented crime, and the government should own up to the responsibility," he asserted.