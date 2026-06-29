Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paid homage to Sant Kabir on his Jayanti, calling him a pioneer of social consciousness. He urged people to follow Kabir's ideals and announced that the 2025 state-level celebrations will be held in Bhiwani.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that Sant Kabir was one of humanity's greatest guides, a pioneer of social consciousness, and an extraordinary Sant whose teachings continue to inspire society. He urged people to imbibe Kabir's ideals in their daily lives. The Chief Minister was addressing citizens during the evening function organised on the sacred occasion of Sant Kabir Jayanti at Sant Kabir Kutir, his official residence.

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Paying homage to Sant Kabir Das, he extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Haryana on the occasion. He also announced that the state-level celebrations of Sant Kabir Jayanti next year will be held in Bhiwani. Prahlad Singh Tipaniya sang soulful renditions of Kabir Vani on the ocassion.

Sant Kabir's Teachings a Guiding Light

The Chief Minister said that if we imagine India during the time of Sant Kabir centuries ago, we see a society trapped in rigid customs, superstition, caste discrimination, and external rituals. At a time when society was engulfed in intellectual darkness, a divine light emerged from the land of Kashi. Through his words and actions, Sant Kabir showed a new path to humanity.

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that Sant Kabir was a torchbearer of India's timeless values of Sarva Dharma Sambhava (equal respect for all religions) and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). He spoke the truth fearlessly without concern for religion, sect, or caste. Sant Kabir devoted his life to the pursuit of truth and the fearless rejection of falsehood and challenged social evils, blind beliefs, and rigid traditions across all communities.

The Chief Minister said that Sant Kabir broke the barriers of caste and communicated in the language of ordinary people. He gave the message of equality and universal brotherhood.

Reflecting Kabir's Spirit in Governance

Reflecting the same spirit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the nation the guiding principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas", under which numerous welfare schemes and policies have been implemented for the upliftment of every section of society, the Chief Minister said.

Saini said that every scheme, policy, and decision of the Haryana Government, guided by the spirit of "Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek,".

Preserving the Legacy of Saints

He said that saints, sages, seers, prophets, and spiritual leaders like Sant Kabir have always guided humanity towards the path of righteousness. Their teachings are a priceless heritage of mankind, and preserving and promoting this legacy is the collective responsibility of society. In line with this vision, the state Government is spreading the messages of Sants and great personalities through the Sant-Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prasar Yojana.

The Chief Minister said that his official residence has been named Sant Kabir Kutir as a tribute to the great saint.

Kabir's Wisdom from Life Experiences

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that Sant Kabir never attended a university or earned a formal degree. Referring to Kabir's famous verse, "masi kagad chhuwon nahin,kalam gaho nahin hath" he said that Kabir's wisdom was not derived from books but from the experiences of life. (ANI)