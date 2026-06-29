Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini celebrated Sant Kabir Jayanti, calling the saint a 'priceless gem' of Indian heritage. He highlighted Kabir's teachings on unity and harmony, stating they remain relevant and inspire his government's welfare schemes.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Sant Kabir is a priceless gem of Indian heritage who continues to inspire unity, harmony, and social reform in society, and his teachings remain profoundly relevant even in the contemporary world. He said this while attending a Kabir Sandhya as the chief guest at Sant Kabir Kutir and highlighted the teachings and legacy of Sant Kabir Das, while reiterating the state government's commitment to social welfare and inclusive development.

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Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saini said the occasion was akin to a "sacred celebration" for the government and the people. He extended greetings on Sant Kabir Jayanti to the residents of the state and paid tribute to the mystic poet, describing him as one of the greatest guiding figures in Indian social and spiritual history, a pioneer of social consciousness, and a saint whose teachings remain deeply relevant. He noted that Sant Kabir represents the tradition of "Sarva Dharma Sambhav" and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," calling him a priceless gem of Indian heritage who continues to inspire unity, harmony, and social reform.

Governance Inspired by Sant Kabir's Philosophy

The Chief Minister also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interpretation of Sant Kabir Das's philosophy, stating that the Prime Minister has described Kabir's ideas as forming the foundation of modern India. Highlighting governance initiatives, Saini said the government has been working in line with the guiding principles of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," and has implemented several welfare schemes aimed at uplifting all sections of society.

Commitment to Social Welfare and Inclusivity

He mentioned that a Haryana State Scheduled Caste Commission has been constituted for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes. He further stated that the government has extended 20 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes in first and second-class government posts, ensuring greater representation and opportunity.

Referring to social welfare measures, the Chief Minister highlighted the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, under which Rs 71,000 is provided as financial assistance for the marriages of daughters from poor Scheduled Caste families. Saini said that under this scheme, assistance has so far been provided for the marriages of around 3.85 lakh daughters, with a total disbursement of approximately Rs 1,523 crore.

He said that every policy and decision of the government is inspired by the values and teachings of Sant Kabir Das.

Honoring the Legacy of Saints

The Chief Minister also spoke about the "Sant Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prasar Yojana," under which efforts are being made to spread the messages and teachings of saints and great personalities among the public. He added that the official residence has been named "Sant Kabir Kutir" as a mark of respect, reflecting the state government's reverence for the saintly tradition.

Saini said this tradition symbolises the government's commitment towards public welfare, social harmony, and public service. He added that Sant Kabir Kutir continuously inspires him to ensure that every decision of governance is taken with a spirit of public interest, service, and transparency. (ANI)