Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak, stating that the Opposition will only engage in discussion after the resignation is tendered and accepted in Parliament.

Opposition Demands Minister's Resignation

As the standoff continues in both the Houses of Parliament in the ongoin monsoon session, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav cleared the Opposition stance on Thursday, asserting that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign first, then there will be any discussion. Speaking to reporters here outside the Parliament complex, the SP supremo alleged that the government has acknowledged irregularities by opting to conduct re-examinations, yet continues to evade accountability.

"We are all gathered here to stand with the students and amplify their voices. The manner in which students were mistreated, facing lathi-charges, tear gas, and humiliation, is unacceptable. By re-conducting exams, the government has tacitly admitted that paper leaks occurred. The Education Minister must resign immediately," Yadav said.

"Let the resignation be tendered and accepted first; only then will we engage in discussion on the floor of the House," he added before boarding his vehicle. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the government should focus on issues concerning the common people and ensure that their grievances are addressed. "The government must listen to the concerns of citizens and take steps to resolve issues affecting them," he said.

NDA, INDIA MPs Stage Protests

A direct face-off broke out between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs inside the Parliament premises on Thursday, as both sides staged simultaneous demonstrations over separate issues at Makar Dwar. While Opposition members protested against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the NEET paper leak controversy, NDA parliamentarians demonstrated against the oppposition's rigid stance on not discussing the issue in Parliament and accusing them of spreading fake news.

Government Reiterates Commitment to Dialogue

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Central Government has reiterated its commitment to dialogue, stating that it has extended multiple formal invitations to student representatives for discussions.

Speaking to ANI on the updated proposal for talks with the youth-led movement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasised that the government is not letting "prestige" hinder the path to a resolution. "The government has sent formal proposals for discussions with their representatives four times since last afternoon. This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time," Singh said. (ANI)