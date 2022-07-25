Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President today; Check out detailed schedule

he swearing-in event will take place on Monday at 10.15 a.m. at the Central Hall of Parliament House in Delhi, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Murmu will be sworn in as President of India by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. A 21-gun salute will follow the event. Murmu will then give his inaugural address as India's 15th President.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office for the country's highest constitutional post on Monday. The swearing-in event will take place on Monday at 10.15 a.m. at the Central Hall of Parliament House in Delhi, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Murmu will be sworn in as President of India by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. A 21-gun salute will follow the event. Murmu will then give his inaugural address as India's 15th President.

The ceremony will be attended by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament, and principal civil and military officers of the government.

Know her full schedule here

8.30 am: The President-elect will arrive at Rajghat and offers floral tributes.

9.22 am: The President-elect will reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

9.42 am: A ceremonial function will be conducted in the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan

9.50 am: The President-elect will leave in a ceremonial Presidential convoy for Parliament.

10 am: Murmu will arrive at Parliament.

10.15 am: The President-elect will take the oath of office. It will be followed by a 21-gun salute.

10.23 am: President Murmu will address the gathering in the Central Hall

10.57 am: President Murmu will return to the Rashtrapati Bhawan in a ceremonial procession.

Droupadi Murmu will become the 10th successive President of India to take the oath of office on July 25 since 1977. Rajendra Prasad, India's first President, took the oath of office on January 26, 1950, the day the country became a republic. On July 25, 1977, India's sixth president, Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, took the oath of office. Since then, nine presidents have taken the oath of office on July 25th.