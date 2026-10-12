HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Congress, as part of the INDIA bloc's protest, will submit a memorandum to constitutional bodies, alleging that democracy is weakening and power is being seized through 'vote chori.'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the Congress would submit a memorandum to constitutional institutions during the INDIA bloc's protest march in Delhi, alleging that democracy in the country was weakening and that power was being seized through "vote chori."

While speaking to ANI, CM Sukhu said the Congress had earlier submitted a memorandum to the President, stating concerns over the alleged weakening of democracy, and recalled that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue two years ago. "We have called a protest today; we will give a memorandum to constitutional bodies. We had given a memorandum to the President that democracy in the country is weakening. Our leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi had raised his voice on this two years ago. When that voice was ignored, and it was found that power is grabbed through 'vote chori', the Congress party started an agitation. We approached the President and our leaders submitted a memorandum; we also sought an appointment with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to highlight the attempts being made to undermine democracy," Sukhu said.

CM Sukhu also stated that attempts to suppress voices would only intensify public resentment. "They can shut down as many railway stations as they like; the more they try to suppress voices, the more agitated the people become, and the stronger they emerge to move forward. This is because it is a fight to save democracy and a fight to protect the Constitution," he added.

Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Challo Dilli' March

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has raised the pitch ahead of the planned protest by the INDIA bloc in the capital. The Congress MP called for the "Challo Dilli" protest march which will get underway this afternoon from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court against the functioning of the Election Commission.The protest will continue despite the CJI not giving his assent to a meeting with the opposition MPs on the issue.Rahul Gandhi has also called for a news conference on the protest.

In a post on X he said, "March for Democracy. March for Justice. Chalo Dilli." Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI)