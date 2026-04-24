Tripura CM Manik Saha visited areas affected by post-poll violence, directing officials to restore normalcy, assess damages, and provide compensation. He ordered strict action to curb violence and prevent further incidents across the state.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, upon returning to Agartala from his election campaign in West Bengal, visited multiple affected areas across the state to assess the ground situation after the post-poll violence in the State. Accompanied by Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, DGP Anurag, District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and senior administrative and police officials, the Chief Minister took stock of the damages and reviewed relief and rehabilitation measures.

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During the visits, the Chief Minister directed officials to take immediate steps to restore normalcy, assess damages, and initiate compensation for the affected families. He also issued strong instructions to law enforcement agencies to take prompt and stringent action to curb violence and prevent further incidents.

Administration Takes Action

Following these directives, senior officials have been deployed across sensitive, vulnerable, and volatile areas, maintaining strict vigilance and ensuring necessary preventive and corrective measures are being implemented to stabilise the situation. West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar urged the citizens to stay alert and inform any instigating activity to the SDM or BDO.

This comes amid an ongoing law and order situation in Tripura following the declaration of ADC election results on April 17; several incidents of post-poll violence have been reported across the state. Kumar said that relief has been provided to the affected individuals after the post-poll violence in Tripura. "From the beginning, there was strict instruction, be it either Police or Administration, as the police are for enforcement of law & order & the duty of administration is to give relief to the people. Under the guidance of CM, everything has been focused & all mischievous activities have been scrutinised, verified & simultaneously, relief has also been given," he said.

He noted that officials are in the field to monitor the situation in sensitive areas where law and order may be compromised. "At present, for the last few days, all our officials, be it Block Development Officers (BDO), Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) or field officials of some other departments, are in the field to not only check the situations but also be available & monitoring in those sensitive areas where law & order situations may be worsened and do the needful," he said.

He assured that the situation is peaceful and that the administration is in complete touch with the stakeholders. He also appealed to the citizens to stay alert and inform the SDM or BDO office. "Today, I visited some places with SP West, and at present, the situation is peaceful, and we are in touch with all stakeholders and expect this peace to continue. Through you, I want to appeal to all citizens that you should not be excited by any untrue or instigating move & do inform the SDM office or the BDO office if any damages occur."

BJP Workers Targeted

Meanwhile, houses belonging to many BJP workers were allegedly vandalised, forcing several families to flee their homes and seek shelter in government institutions or safer locations. According to reports, the affected individuals have taken refuge fearing attacks allegedly by supporters of the Tipra Motha Party after their electoral victory. (ANI)