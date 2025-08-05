Soon after they caused significant damage to Pakistani military infrastructure during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces are placing mega orders for the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

Soon after they caused significant damage to Pakistani military infrastructure during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces are placing mega orders for the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. Top defence sources told ANI that a high-level defence ministry meeting is expected to give clearance to the procurement of a large number of BrahMos missiles for the Indian Navy warships, along with ground and air-launched versions of these weapons for the Indian Air Force soon. The missiles were used in a big way to hit Pakistani air bases and Army cantonments all along its length and breadth during the four-day conflict.

The Navy would be using the missiles for equipping its Veer-class warships while the Indian Air Force would be using them to equip its Russian-origin Su-30 MKI fighter jet fleet, the sources said.

PM Modi Praises Performance Of Indigenous Weapon Systems

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the performance of the indigenous weapon systems in the conflict, saying, “During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the Brahmos missiles.”

In the first phase of the conflict, when India launched attacks on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, including the terror headquarters of Jaish e Mohammed and Lashkar e Toiba in Pakistani Punjab province, the BrahMos missile was the main weapon of choice for the Indian Air Force, which hit targets with great precision.

The BrahMos caused further damage to Pakistani air bases, and hence the Pakistan Army tried to retaliate, protecting the terrorists and their infrastructure.