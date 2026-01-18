In Jammu and Kashmir, a Taekwondo academy in Poonch is empowering girls with self-defence skills. Separately, the Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavna organised free medical and veterinary camps for residents in remote villages of Rajouri district.

Poonch Girls Empowered Through Self-Defence Training

Girls in large numbers participated in a self-defence training programme organised at a Taekwondo academy in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at empowering young women with essential skills for their personal safety.

The initiative focuses on teaching practical self-defence techniques while also helping participants build confidence, discipline and physical fitness.

Organisers said such programmes play a crucial role in making girls self-reliant and aware of how to protect themselves in challenging situations. Taekwondo Coach, Rajinder Singh, told ANI, "... We hear of incidents of molestation and increasing crimes against women in public places. The whole idea of these Taekwondo classes is to prepare young girls for self-defence..."

Army Organises Medical, Veterinary Camps in Rajouri

Earlier on Sunday, the Army organised a free medical camp and a veterinary camp in the border villages of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, under Operation Sadbhavna.

As part of its civic outreach programme under Operation Sadbhavana, the Army organised a free Medical-cum-Veterinary Camp in the Keri Sector of Doongi Block in Rajouri district, near the Line of Control (LoC), to provide essential healthcare services to residents of remote border villages. The camp aimed to bridge the healthcare gap in remote, rugged border areas where access to medical facilities remains limited.

Comprehensive Healthcare Services

Doctors from the Indian Army, along with specialists from the Government Medical College (GMC), provided free health check-ups and distributed essential medicines to villagers at their doorstep. The initiative served men, women, children, and elderly residents, ensuring inclusive healthcare support.

Livestock Care for Local Livelihoods

In addition to human healthcare services, veterinary experts examined livestock and provided free medicines, recognising the crucial role animals play in sustaining the livelihoods of border communities. (ANI)