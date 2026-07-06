A grand 'Gurmat Samagam' was held near the LoC in Poonch, J&K, to mark the 450th Foundation Day of Sri Harmandir Sahib. The annual event aims to promote religious values, brotherhood, and steer youth away from drugs and social evils.

A grand 'Gurmat Samagam' (religious gathering), dedicated to the 450th Foundation Day of Sri Harmandir Sahib, was organised at the Gurdwara Yaadgar Sant Bhai Bahadar Singh in Khari Dharamsal village, near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

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Aims and Participation

The aim of the annual gathering is to connect people with the religion and dissociate them from societal evils and drugs.

The event organised on Sunday witnessed participation from devotees in large numbers in the religious gathering to offer prayers.

Annual Tradition and Significance

Ranveer Singh, present at the Gurdwara Yaadgar Sant Bhai Bahadar Singh during the event, said that the 'Gurmat Samagam' (a religious gathering) is an annual programme here and is organised to honour great figures or historical events of the Sikh religion. "The gathering is being held here at Gurdwara Sant Bhai Bahader Singh. This Gurdwara is situated right on the border line, and a 'Gurmat Samagam' (a religious gathering) is held here every year. Devotees come from far and wide to attend this gathering. This year, the organisers have dedicated this 'Gurmat Samagam' to the 450th foundation day of Sri Harmandir Sahib. These gatherings are always held to honour great figures or historical events of the Sikh religion," he said.

He added that the preachers from Darbar Sahib came to perform 'Hazoori Ragi' (devotional singing). "Army officers and local people--including Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs--are all actively participating in this event," he said.

Promoting Brotherhood and Combating Social Evils

Sardar Manmohan Singh said that various programmes for women, children, and Sikh organisations run for almost 38-42 days. "We hold this gathering here every year, where programmes run for over 35-42 days or longer. It includes various religious programs, programs for children, programs for women, and programs for Sikh organisations, along with a free medical camp. This place is a branch of the one that began with Guru Gobind Singh Ji," he said.

Singh added that the main goal of the event is to encourage mutual brotherhood and connect people with religion. He further said that the event also encourages children to stay away from societal evils and drugs. "People from every religion come here, and the biggest mission is to maintain mutual brotherhood and connect people with religion. When children become religious, they naturally move away from drugs and social evils; this is a very big mission that we are running here. It is a place of spirituality where people attain peace. People connect with religion, so this gathering is held here every year, and it is taking place this year as well," he said.

An Interfaith Gathering for Peace

Sardar Hazara Singh noted that the gathering initiated on May 28, including various programmes for children, youth, the Sikh community, the All India Sikh Students Federation, and a medical camp. The samagam concluded on Sunday. "This gathering started on May 28th and includes programs for children, youth, Sikh history, and the All India Sikh Students Federation, along with a medical camp, which is reaching its completion today," he said.

He emphasised that people of every faith remember their almighty as per their beliefs while attending the gathering. "People from Poonch, Jammu, Kashmir, Rajouri, and Punjab have all shifted here and are gathered here. People of every faith--Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims--come here and, according to their beliefs, remember that Almighty Waheguru," he said.

"Gurbani says, 'Koi bole Ram Ram, Koi Khudaye, Koi Seve Gosaiya, Koi Alaye' (Some call Him Ram, some Khuda, some serve Him as Gosaiya, others as Allah)," he added. (ANI)