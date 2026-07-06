Congress MP Mallu Ravi proposes mobilising a 'Congress Swayamsevak Sangh' (CSS), accusing the RSS of dividing India on religious/caste lines to help the BJP. He says the CSS, with its roots in the freedom struggle, is needed to counter this.

Congress MP Proposes 'Swayamsevak Sangh' to Counter RSS

In a sharp escalation of political rhetoric, Congress Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi has proposed the active mobilisation of a "Congress Swayamsevak Sangh" (CSS), alleging that the nation is currently being torn apart along religious and caste lines by the influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The senior Congress leader claimed that while the RSS works to secure electoral victories for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress party's own volunteer wing has a historic mandate rooted in the struggle for national independence.

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Historical Mandate and Current Need for CSS

Speaking to ANI, Ravi contended that the CSS was established alongside the Congress party over 150 years ago, serving as a pillar for the freedom movement rather than a vehicle for political power. He emphasised that in the current national climate, the presence of the CSS is more necessary than ever. "From now on, there is a requirement for CSS and the Congress party, as it was required during the freedom fight, because now the country is getting divided on religion and caste. Hence, people are in danger and fear," Ravi stated.

RSS Accused of Fostering Social Fragmentation

Mallu Ravi took direct aim at the RSS, accusing the organisation of fostering social fragmentation. He contrasted this with what he described as the Congress party's inclusive vision for India. Ravi alleged that the BJP's three consecutive terms in power were directly attributable to the ideological and ground-level support provided by the RSS. Asserting that the Congress maintains a secular approach, he stated, "The Congress party is not dividing the people based on caste and religion. Whoever is born in India are Indians, and we are working for the benefit and welfare of the people of India." (ANI)