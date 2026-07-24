BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla lauded Sonam Wangchuk for ending his 26-day fast after the Centre's assurance on NEET reforms. Wangchuk broke his fast after receiving a written commitment from Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

BJP Welcomes End of Hunger Strike

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday welcomed Sonam Wangchuk ending his hunger strike, saying the Centre had addressed his demands and taken steps to ensure accountability, while criticising what he called the "abuse" directed at the climate activist.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "Today, first of all, we are all very happy and relieved. The entire nation and students are relieved that Sonam Wangchuk Ji has broken his fast after 25-26 days because of the message of Prime Minister Modi, the commitment and assurance given by the government, and the way the ministers, Nadda Ji and Jitendra Ji, have been speaking to him, assuring him."

Poonawalla siad that there was a productive discussion between Wangchuk and the ministers. "All his demands have been addressed, including compensation, discussion in Parliament, fixing the system, and fixing accountability. It has been a very progressive, proactive, and productive discussion...We are also already moving with fast-track courts. We have come up with the anti-cheating law. We have ensured that the culprits are arrested. Re-NEET has already happened...This kind of abuse towards Sonam Wangchuk, I think, is extremely unfortunate and in very bad taste," he added.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike

The remarks came after the Social activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday ended his 26-day-long hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework.

Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Friday in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.

Activist Cites Ministers' Visit, Parliamentary Support

In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk informed that Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited him to provide the necessary guarantees. "Greetings, friends. Today, on the 26th day, I would like to share some special news with you all. It is currently about 12:30 at night. A short while ago, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited me here. The top leaders of the Apex Body were also present," Wangchuk said in the video message.

The activist, who has been protesting over recent irregularities in national-level examinations, noted that the breakthrough came after significant parliamentary support and intense negotiations. "As you know, before this, around 65 Members of Parliament from various political parties came here, gave their signatures, and requested us to end the hunger strike. They assured us that they would discuss the issue of the NEET papers and the examination system in Parliament," he stated.

Written Assurance Secured After Negotiations

Wangchuk further revealed that while verbal assurances were offered earlier, he insisted on a formal document, leading to a two-day delay in ending his protest. "The Ministers who came from the government's side also provided this assurance. For the past two days, a very tough--how shall I say--a kind of 'bargain' was going on because I wanted these assurances in writing. It took two extra days for this, and I would have sat longer if needed, but finally, today, they have given the assurance in writing," the activist added.

Wangchuk detailed the specific commitments made by the government following his meeting with Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh. He stated that the government has agreed to provide financial relief to the families of deceased students. Wangchuk further emphasised that the government has committed to a formal legislative review of the examination system to prevent future lapses. (ANI)