    Politics over 'The Kashmir Files' would not benefit anyone: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had previously turned down the BJP's petition to exempt the film from entertainment tax. 

    Politics over 'The Kashmir Files' would not benefit anyone: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut - ADT
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 20, 2022, 2:47 PM IST

    On the recently released movie 'The Kashmir Files', Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that the movie would not provide a political advantage to anyone in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits has stirred controversy as critics fear that the film will end up inciting hatred against the Muslim community.   

    While talking to reporters, Raut stated that it is not right to do politics on a sensitive issue like Kashmir... 'The Kashmir File' is just a movie. He added that he doesn't think it will provide any political advantage to anyone in the coming elections. Raut said by the time elections come; the film will be gone. 

    On the movie facts, Raut said the events shown in the film are true or not can be discussed later. Many things shown in the movie are being questioned. Many people are also saying that many facts were supposed to be shown but are not shown. At the time, Muslims were also among those who died. There were many officers whose lives were saved by Muslims; these are all things that could be in the film but are not there, Raut added.

    Congress leaders accused the filmmaker of misstating the facts to whip up anger and promote violence; the film was endorsed by many BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi. Hitting out at the rivals, PM Modi said that those who carry around the flag of freedom of expression had been rattled for the last few days.

    Earlier, in the midst of the accusation and counter-accusation, Raut stated that the politics of 'The Kashmir Files' is not correct. The Rajya Sabha member stated that the entire country is aware of the Sena's emotions for Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits, referring to the effort done by party founder Bala Saheb Thackeray for Kashmir Pandits, which was also highlighted in the film.

    The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had previously turned down the BJP's petition to exempt the film from entertainment tax. The Shiv Sena's leader justified the decision, claiming that his party did not request a tax exemption for a movie about Bala Saheb Thackrey's life.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
