Political leaders from across the spectrum, including Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi, extended Dhanteras greetings, wishing citizens health and prosperity as the country celebrates the start of the five-day Diwali festival.

Political Leaders Extend Dhanteras Greetings

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday extended Dhanteras greetings to the people of the country, wishing them happiness, joy and good health on this auspicious occasion. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "May the festival of Dhanteras, symbolising health, wealth, and prosperity, bring happiness, abundance, and joy into all your lives. Heartfelt wishes for Dhanteras to all my fellow countrymen."

Alongside Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders from both parties extended their wishes on the occasion of Dhanteras. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed hope that the festival brings heaps of joy into the lives of everyone. "Heartfelt greetings of Dhanteras, the festival symbolising happiness and prosperity, to all of you. May this sacred festival bring heaps of joy into everyone's lives. May Mother Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari bless the well-being of all," said Gandhi.

Leaders Pray for Prosperity and Well-Being

Congress National President Mall，likarjun Kharge prayed for the health, prosperity, and overall well-being of all citizens of the country. "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May the grace of Mother Lakshmi bring you all good health, happiness, prosperity, and well-being," said Kharge. The official handle of the Indian National Congress also noted on X, "On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, warm greetings to all fellow citizens from the Congress family."

Additionally, other BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders also extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dhanteras, wishing them happiness, prosperity, good health and well-being.

PM Modi and Amit Shah Offer Prayers

In a post on X, PM Modi invoked the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, the Hindu deity associated with health and medicine. "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May the divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari illuminate everyone’s life with happiness, peace, and excellent health. It is my sincere wish that an eternal flame of joy and enthusiasm continues to burn in every household," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion, wishing prosperity and well-being to everyone. "Warm wishes to everyone on the sacred festival of Dhanteras—a celebration of prosperity and well-being. May Lord Dhanvantari bless everyone with happiness, prosperity, and good health," Shah said in his message.

Yogi Adityanath Encourages Local Artisans

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the contribution of the state's artisans and craftspeople, urging people to support local products and promote self-reliance while celebrating the festival. In his message, Adityanath said that Dhanteras symbolises prosperity, auspiciousness and well-being, and called upon people to include the state's diligent artisans and craftspeople in their celebrations.

He highlighted the traditional crafts of Uttar Pradesh, including the world-renowned carpets of Bhadohi, the Moonj (grass) craft of Prayagraj, the Tarkashi (wire-inlay) work of Mainpuri and the wooden toys of Chitrakoot, describing them as unique hallmarks of the state. Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' vision, the Chief Minister urged people to choose One District One Product (ODOP) items as gifts on Dhanteras.

Significance of Diwali Celebrations

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

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