Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has urged the central government to fix sugarcane prices as farmers continue their statewide protests, while also addressing upcoming political meetings in Delhi and the Prime Minister's visit to the state.

Karnataka CM Urges Centre to Resolve Sugarcane Price Dispute

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the Centre must fix sugarcane prices, as farmers across several districts staged protests demanding a remunerative price of Rs 5,500 per tonne for their produce during a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations. Shivakumar said he had already taken up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and written to him regarding his proposal, adding that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had also assured efforts to address the matter. "This is central government - they have to fix sugar rate and price. I have spoken about my proposal to the Prime Minister; I have written a letter. Joshi ji also said he is trying," Shivakumar told reporters.

A day earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in addressing the state's infrastructure, irrigation and sugarcane farmers' concerns, following an exchange of letters between the two leaders on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava. Stressing that the farmers' agitation should not become a matter of prestige, the Chief Minister said the state government was making efforts to resolve the issue through discussions with factory owners and ministers. "We have made a request regarding sugarcane growers' protest. We should not spoil farmers; no prestige issue," he said.

Government Stance on Farmer Protests

The farmers' organisations had earlier called for a statewide bandh in Karnataka, with sugarcane growers demanding Rs 5,500 per tonne for their produce. "Today factory owners and our ministers sat and discussed. I have requested them. They have also gone to court seeking protection for crushing. We are also fighting that in court today," he added.

However, Shivakumar urged protesting farmers to maintain courtesy while putting forward their demands and cautioned against confrontation with the government. "But if you confront the government and say you won't give, we won't leave the Assembly. There should be some courtesy. Going to a meeting and calling 'hey, come here' - this should not be disrespectful to our farmers. That is what I am saying," he said.

Upcoming Events and Political Meetings

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Karnataka on November 13 for the Bengaluru Metro inauguration, Shivakumar said the state government had invited him and accused the BJP of attempting to take publicity for the project. "All festivals are there; that is why the Prime Minister is coming on the 13th for our metro. We ourselves had requested it. What is BJP's connection to it? They are trying to take publicity. We invited him. This is our money, people's money. We have taken a loan and built it. We will place some issues before him on 13th," he said.

Responding to a question about his visit to Delhi, Shivakumar said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called a meeting of all Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders to discuss the party's future course of action. "In Delhi, Rahul Gandhi has called all PCC Presidents and our CLP leaders to discuss what needs to be done next. There is a meeting for an hour or an hour and a half in the evening. I am going for that," he said.

When asked about his next visit to Kanakapura, Shivakumar said, "I will come after leaving for 2-3 days."

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