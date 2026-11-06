Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is set to hand over keys to beneficiaries under the BMC's Ashray Yojana Phase-2 in Colaba, providing housing for conservancy workers after overcoming significant land lease and clearance delays.

Fadnavis to Distribute Keys Under BMC's Ashray Yojana

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hand over keys to beneficiaries of newly constructed staff quarters under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Ashray Yojana Phase-2 on Friday. The key handover ceremony is being held at Rajwadkar Street, Panchsheel Nagar, in Colaba, Mumbai.

BMC housing project for sanitation and conservancy workers in Colaba (planned around Cochin Street and Kalikat Street) under the Ashray Yojana scheme has faced significant delays due to lease and land clearance issues. In October 2024, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) moved forward with a proposal under its flagship Ashray Yojana welfare scheme to develop dedicated residential quarters for conservancy workers of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department at Cochin Street and Kalikat Street in South Mumbai's Colaba/Fort area.

Valued at approximately ₹17 crore, the proposed project entailed the construction of a ground-plus-nine-storey building spanning 489.14 square metres to house 54 self-contained flats (each measuring around 238 square feet) on a plot partly leased from the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT). Following a formal bhoomi pujan ceremony held in October 2024 led by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and local MLA Rahul Narwekar, the proposal aimed to ensure safe, dignified, and hygienic permanent housing for frontline sanitation workers near their operational beats, recognising their vital contribution to maintaining the city's cleanliness and public health infrastructure.

Civic Body Action in Juhu

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the civic body has demolished parts of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s bungalow on Saturday (October 17) in Mumbai’s Juhu area over an alleged unauthorised construction, according to information provided by the civic body. The action was taken after the civic body issued a notice on September 10, 2026, directing that the construction work be stopped immediately and the necessary documents along with permissions be submitted.

According to the BMC, the alleged unauthorised work at the bungalow included internal alterations, partition walls, windows and other construction activities that were reportedly being carried out without the required approvals. The civic body said it proceeded with the demolition of certain portions of the property after the work allegedly continued despite the notice issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act. (ANI)