PM Modi will confer the Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award to Usha Mangeshkar at the closing ceremony of the late musician's birth centenary in New Delhi on November 29, featuring a tribute performance by 1,000 artists.

PM Modi to Present Dr Bhupen Hazarika Award to Usha Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award to veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar at the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer and composer Dr Bhupen Hazarika, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on November 29, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, CM Sarma said the Prime Minister has already consented to attend the event, which will feature performances by several national and state-level artists. "The closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebration of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika will be held in New Delhi on November 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given consent to attend this closing ceremony. We will confer the Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award in this programme. Singer Usha Mangeshkar has already given her consent to accept this award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award to Usha Mangeshkar in this programme," the Chief Minister said.

Event Details and Performers

He further said that the programme will be two hours long and will bring together artists from across the country and the state. "The programme will be 2 hours long, and several national and state-level artists will perform here. We will invite Ambassadors of several countries, Governors and Chief Ministers of several states, Union Ministers, MPs and people who worked with Dr Bhupen Hazarika to the programme," Sarma said.

Special Musical Tribute

Highlighting a special tribute planned for the occasion, the Chief Minister said that 1,000 artists, along with other invited performers, will collectively sing Hazarika's iconic song 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' during the event. "1,000 artists and invited artists will perform the song 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' at the event," he added.

The closing ceremony will mark the culmination of the celebrations commemorating the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as Sudhakantha, whose musical and cultural contributions continue to hold a special place in the country's artistic heritage. The award will carry a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation, and will be conferred once every three years.