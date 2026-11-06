Over 21,000 devotees visited Tawang Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh to honor sacred Buddha relics. The exposition, open until November 7, marks the first return of these historical relics to the region in 13 years, promoting India's heritage.

Thousands Pay Homage at Tawang Monastery

More than 21,000 devotees have visited Gaden Namgyal Lhatse (Tawang Monastery) so far to offer prayers and pay homage to the sacred relics of Shakyamuni Buddha. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Culture, devotees from Tawang and neighbouring regions of Arunachal Pradesh have been gathering at the monastery to seek blessings in the presence of the sacred relics. The exposition at Tawang Monastery will remain open to the public until November 7. The exposition holds special historical and spiritual significance as the sacred relics have returned to Arunachal Pradesh after a gap of 13 years, the release said.

Brought from the National Museum, New Delhi, the relics offer Buddhist monks, nuns, devotees and the general public an opportunity to pay homage to the sacred remains of Shakyamuni Buddha and deepen their engagement with India's rich Buddhist heritage. The sacred relics were discovered at Piprahwah in Uttar Pradesh in 1898. Their discovery marked an important milestone in the archaeological history of Buddhism. Preserved at the National Museum, New Delhi, the relics hold immense historical, archaeological and spiritual significance for Buddhist communities, the release noted.

Special Exhibitions and Future Schedule

Highlighting Buddhist Legacy

Two special exhibitions have also been organised at Tawang Monastery to highlight the rich legacy of Buddhism. ‘Unearthing the Sacred Piprahwa: The Story of the Holy Buddha Relics and Their Discovery’ by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) traces the discovery and historical significance of the relics. ‘Crossroads of Dhamma: Classical Legacies, Living Art, and Anthropological Perspectives’, curated by the National Museum, New Delhi, showcases the historical, artistic and cultural dimensions of Buddhism.

Upcoming Relic Tour

Following the exposition at Tawang Monastery, the sacred relics will be taken to TGL Monastery (Lower Gompa), Bomdilla, from November 8 to 13, 2026, and thereafter to the Golden Pagoda, Namsai, from November 14 to 20, 2026. The Holi relics are scheduled to return to the National Museum, New Delhi, on November 21, the release said.

The exposition is being organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative reflects the Government of India's commitment to preserving and promoting the country's rich Buddhist heritage and disseminating the timeless teachings of Bhagwan Buddha, centred on peace, compassion, wisdom and universal brotherhood.