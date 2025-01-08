Police outwit drug traffickers in dramatic late-night chase, seize 28 kg of ganja in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Nashik: The streets of Nashik saw a daring late-night operation as the police outsmarted drug traffickers, seizing 28 kg of ganja after a heart-stopping, hour-long chase through the city.

It began at 2 am on Tuesday when a suspicious red car sped past the Adgaon checkpoint, prompting officers to spring into action. Within seconds, the control room buzzed to life, mobilizing eight patrol vans to pursue the vehicle.

As the driver desperately tried to shake off the police, the chase went through landmarks in Nashik like Adgaon, Dwarka U-turn, and KK Wagh College. The traffickers' attempts to evade capture ultimately failed when the police cornered them near Chakradhar Swami Mandir.

"On suspicion of illegal firearms, narcotics, explosives, or similar restricted items, the control room was alerted within seconds. The Nashik city police's 8 CR mobiles immediately sprang into action and launched a dramatic chase across the city," Nashik Police posted on X, adding, "The suspected driver tried to evade capture by driving through the main roads, but our team successfully apprehended him using a well-executed strategy, ensuring no harm was caused to others".

A search of the vehicle revealed 28 kg of ganja hidden in the trunk. Nashik Police hailed the officers involved as heroes, particularly Bhau Rao Gangurde and Balkrishna Pawar, whose quick thinking and sharp instincts initiated the chase, leading to the traffickers' downfall.

