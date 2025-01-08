"Not denying": Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin admits Anna University rape case accused was DMK supporter

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin acknowledged the accused in the Anna University sexual assault case is a DMK supporter, but not a formal party member.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the recent sexual assault incident on Anna University's campus, acknowledging that the accused, Gnanasekaran, is a supporter of his party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). However, Stalin clarified that Gnanasekaran is not a formal member of the DMK.

The incident, which occurred on December 23, involved the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old engineering student. Stalin assured that the state government prioritizes women's safety and took swift action against the accused. The Goondas Act was invoked, and Gnanasekaran was arrested.

Stalin's statement comes amid an uproar during the ongoing state Assembly session. The opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, have been criticizing the DMK government's handling of the incident.

It's worth noting that Gnanasekaran, a roadside biryani vendor, has been accused of being a repeat offender, with allegations of similar crimes in the past.

