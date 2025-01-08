"Not denying": Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin admits Anna University rape case accused was DMK supporter

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin acknowledged the accused in the Anna University sexual assault case is a DMK supporter, but not a formal party member.

"Not denying": Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin admits Anna University rape case accused was DMK supporter dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the recent sexual assault incident on Anna University's campus, acknowledging that the accused, Gnanasekaran, is a supporter of his party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). However, Stalin clarified that Gnanasekaran is not a formal member of the DMK.

Also Read: Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

The incident, which occurred on December 23, involved the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old engineering student. Stalin assured that the state government prioritizes women's safety and took swift action against the accused. The Goondas Act was invoked, and Gnanasekaran was arrested.

Stalin's statement comes amid an uproar during the ongoing state Assembly session. The opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, have been criticizing the DMK government's handling of the incident.

It's worth noting that Gnanasekaran, a roadside biryani vendor, has been accused of being a repeat offender, with allegations of similar crimes in the past. 

Also Read: Kerala: Businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into police custody over complaint filed by actress Honey Rose

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

Freebies to 'Sheesh Mahal' row: How AAP & BJP are trading blows as Delhi's electoral battle heats up shk

Freebies to 'Sheesh Mahal' row: How AAP & BJP are trading blows as Delhi’s electoral battle heats up

Nagpur couple takes their lives in wedding outfits after 26th anniversary celebration; Posts death note online vkp

Nagpur couple takes their lives in wedding outfits after 26th anniversary celebration; Posts death note online

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case dmn

Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next vkp

'Manoranjan Bank of India': Tourist hands over 'fake' Rs 500 note to Uber driver; Here's what happened next

Recent Stories

Salaries of Indian Officials in 2025: PM, President, CM, Governors

Salaries of Indian Officials in 2025: PM, president, CM, governors and more

New EV owner? Adjust THESE Google Maps settings for a seamless ride gcw

New EV owner? Adjust THESE Google Maps settings for a seamless ride

Football Is Elon Musk buying Liverpool FC? World richest man's father drops MASSIVE hint (WATCH) hrd

Is Elon Musk buying Liverpool FC? World richest man's father drops MASSIVE hint (WATCH)

Renault Kwid to Hyundai Xcent-Best Mileage Cars Under 7 Lakh in India RBA

Renault Kwid to Hyundai Xcent-Best Mileage Cars Under 7 Lakh in India

How much will HMPV tests cost? What you need to know about lab fees AJR

How much will HMPV tests cost? What you need to know about lab fees

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon