SHOCKER! DTC conductor shoots and kills bus driver friend over liquor dispute in New Delhi

A DTC bus conductor shot and killed his friend over a peg of liquor in Alipur, New Delhi, before confessing to the crime.

SHOCKER! DTC conductor shoots and kills bus driver friend over liquor dispute in New Delhi dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 3:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 3:46 PM IST

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events in Alipur, New Delhi, a DTC bus conductor, Yogesh, shot and killed his bus driver friend, Manjeet, over a peg of liquor. In a bizarre development, Yogesh, who was intoxicated, drove his car to a children's home, mistaking it for a police station, and confessed to a guard there.

Also Read: Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

After committing the crime, Yogesh took Manjeet's body and set out for the nearest police station in a car. However, he stopped near the office of a children's home and told the security guard, Pawan, about murdering his friend. Pawan immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and met him.

According to Pawan, a car with a Delhi number plate came in front of the children's home gate and tried to enter the premises. The man in the car, later identified as Yogesh, seemed drunk, while the other person, Manjeet, seemed unconscious. The police team traced the car down near the children's facility and found Yogesh in it, along with Manjeet's body.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan stated that Yogesh was drunk, and Manjeet had a gunshot injury on the right side of his chest and was dead. A pistol, which was cocked, and a magazine were found in the car, near the victim's legs. Yogesh, a resident of Mohammadpur village, has been taken into custody.

Also Read: Nagpur couple takes their lives in wedding outfits after 26th anniversary celebration; Posts death note online

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sanatan Dharma's stature higher than sky, deeper than the ocean: CM Yogi

Sanatan Dharma's stature higher than sky, deeper than the ocean: CM Yogi

Karnataka: 2912 kms of fireline to be made in Bandipur to prevent forest fires vkp

Karnataka: 2912 kms of fireline to be made in Bandipur to prevent forest fires

India extends Sheikh Hasina's visa amid extradition call, Bangladesh revokes ousted PM's passport snt

India extends Sheikh Hasina’s visa amid extradition call, Bangladesh revokes ousted PM's passport

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-124 January 8 2025: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-124 January 8 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru woman chased by trio on bike in Koramangala at night, disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan vows to quit smoking if Junaid Khan's film 'Loveyapa' hits big; Read on NTI

Aamir Khan vows to quit smoking if Junaid Khan's film 'Loveyapa' hits big; Read on

BIG UPDATE for Lakshmi Bandar: Allowance to increase from February? Know HERE ATG

BIG UPDATE for Lakshmi Bandar: Allowance to increase from February? Know HERE

Planning Your Kumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Planning Your Mahakumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Union Budget 2025: Will government employees get 8th Pay Commission relief? AJR

Union Budget 2025: Will government employees get 8th Pay Commission relief?

I Want to Talk OTT release: Know when and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan's film online NTI

I Want to Talk OTT release: Know when and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan's film online

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon