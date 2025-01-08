SHOCKER! DTC conductor shoots and kills bus driver friend over liquor dispute in New Delhi

A DTC bus conductor shot and killed his friend over a peg of liquor in Alipur, New Delhi, before confessing to the crime.

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events in Alipur, New Delhi, a DTC bus conductor, Yogesh, shot and killed his bus driver friend, Manjeet, over a peg of liquor. In a bizarre development, Yogesh, who was intoxicated, drove his car to a children's home, mistaking it for a police station, and confessed to a guard there.

After committing the crime, Yogesh took Manjeet's body and set out for the nearest police station in a car. However, he stopped near the office of a children's home and told the security guard, Pawan, about murdering his friend. Pawan immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and met him.

According to Pawan, a car with a Delhi number plate came in front of the children's home gate and tried to enter the premises. The man in the car, later identified as Yogesh, seemed drunk, while the other person, Manjeet, seemed unconscious. The police team traced the car down near the children's facility and found Yogesh in it, along with Manjeet's body.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan stated that Yogesh was drunk, and Manjeet had a gunshot injury on the right side of his chest and was dead. A pistol, which was cocked, and a magazine were found in the car, near the victim's legs. Yogesh, a resident of Mohammadpur village, has been taken into custody.

