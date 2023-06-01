Police nab suspect in Kannur train fire case; New details emerge from interrogation

According to reports, the suspect has a history of anti-social activities, however, it is not yet known whether he has any terror links or any anti-national activities. The police have not confirmed whether he set fire to the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express train at Kannur railway station in the wee hours on Thursday.

Kannur: The district police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the appalling train fire case on Thursday.

However, there are indications that he set a fire and was spotted close to the track there. On the basis of this, the Kannur Town Police detained him. The interrogation of the suspect is underway.

In a grim reminder of the Elathur train arson incident, a compartment of the Alappuzha Executive Express train was completely gutted in a fire that broke out around 1.45 am. This is the same train that was targeted in Elathur in April.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed a man walking towards the coach with a can in hand. It is suspected that petrol was used to set the coach on fire.

In the Elathur train arson case, the prime accused, Shahrukh Saifi -- a resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is already in touch with the local authorities to collect details of Thursday's incident.

In the preliminary forensic examination, a stone was found inside the coach of the train where the window glass was broken. The coach's washroom has been vandalized, the mirror was smashed, and stones were thrown in the closet.

Intelligence Bureau Additional SP is leading the forensic investigation. The gutted coach is being examined by the forensic team and dog squad. Meanwhile, the police dog sniffed and went to the nearby bushes.