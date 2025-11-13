BJP leader Ajay Alok responded to RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh's warning to poll officials, stating police will handle any unrest. An FIR was filed against Singh for his 'inflammatory' threat of Sri Lanka-like protests in Bihar.

BJP Hits Back at RJD's 'Inflammatory' Remarks

Reacting to Rashtriya Janata Dal MLC Sunil Kumar Singh's remarks warning the election officials ahead of the counting in Bihar, BJP leader Ajay Alok on Thursday said that the police knows what to do in in case threre is a law and order situation problem.

"What is new in this? People of Bihar don't like 'bhediyas', have they not understood this yet?" Alok told ANI. Referring to Sunil Singh's comments urging officials to "not go against public sentiment," Alok cautioned against attempts to provoke unrest. "If anyone tries to instigate the public, then the Police know what to do," he said.

FIR Registered Against RJD Leader

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under sections 174, 353, 352 of BNS, 123(4) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act and Section 66 of the IT Act against RJD leader Sunil Singh for giving an "inflammatory" statement.

RJD Leader Warns of Protests

Earlier, RJD Leader Sunil Singh had issued a strong warning to election officials, cautioning against any attempt to manipulate the people's mandate, otherwise "the same scenes witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well".

Singh claimed that in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, "many RJD candidates were forcibly defeated," and urged vigilance to ensure such incidents do not repeat. "Many of our candidates were forcibly defeated in 2020... I have requested all our officials involved in the counting process that, if you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes you witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well," Singh told ANI.

The RJD leader further warned that any act against the will of the people could trigger widespread public outrage. "You will see the common people taking to the streets... We are absolutely vigilant about this, and we urge you not to do anything that goes against public sentiment, that the public will not accept," Singh added.

RJD Confident of Victory Despite Exit Polls

Expressing confidence in the RJD's performance, the RJD leader predicted a clear victory for the opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav. "We are getting 140-160 seats and the new government will be formed in the state under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership," Singh said.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. (ANI)