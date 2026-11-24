CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke aims to pivot political discourse toward youth-centric issues like education and unemployment, while scheduling a major protest on Constitution Day to demand ECI accountability and democratic institutional reforms.

CJP Activist Abhijeet Dipke Vows to Make Youth Issues Electoral Focus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in more than five states, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday said the public pressure group would ensure that the political discourse remains about issues concerning youth, including eliminating unemployment. He also announced a major public gathering in Nagpur on November 26 (Constitution Day) against the "compromised" Election Commission of India (ECI) to demand accountability over repeated allegations of "vote theft".

He maintained that the CJP was entering the electoral arena not to chase government formation, but to bring young citizens' concerns to the forefront. "Elections are happening in five states--Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. The Cockroach Janata Party's goal won't be to form or topple any government. Our only goal will be to ensure that the politics of this country and the upcoming elections focus on issues of the youth. We would like the upcoming elections to focus on education, unemployment, good schools, good colleges and good hospitals and on how unemployment can be eliminated," Dipke said while addressing a press conference here.

He lamented that domestic poll campaigns remain mired in religious disputes even as the rest of the world advances rapidly in science and clean technology. "The whole world is going in a very different direction. It is becoming scientifically very advanced. The entire global discussion is about how to increase semiconductor capacity, how to increase AI adoption, and how to further expand renewable sources of energy. But what happens during elections in our country? In our country, during elections, the debate is about which temple has a mosque under it and which mosque has a temple under it. Does this debate create jobs for the youth?” Dipke questioned.

The CJP activist emphasised that nearly half of India's population comprises young citizens whose career prospects must define the country's political agenda. "So our only goal is that the total politics of this country, the political discourse, should somehow be youth-centric; it should somehow become a parameter there, where you will have to talk about what you are offering the youth of this country for their better future, for their better career. That discussion is very important because 47 per cent of the people in our country are very young; they are the youth. If things won't be discussed for them, then for whom will they be discussed?" he further said.

Dipke also announced plans for a major mobilisation in Maharashtra to press for institutional independence and democratic reforms. "On the occasion of Constitution Day, on November 26, we are going to hold a very large public meeting in Nagpur, where this movement will be against the compromised Election Commission and will also be about how to strengthen democracy, because the things we were discussing in the country, as we said earlier, fixing the accountability of institutions is very important and our democracy cannot be strengthened until the accountability of our institutions is fixed and until they are independent," he added.