Former R&AW Secretary Samant Goel has opposed reducing PM Modi's convoy for austerity, stating national interest demands his safety be prioritized. Citing new global threats, he said security should be strengthened, not compromised.

PM's Security a Priority in National Interest

Former R&AW Secretary Samant Goel on Friday suggested that the Prime Minister's convoy and the security arrangements should not be reduced in the name of austerity measures, as PM Modi's safety is a priority in national interest.

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Speaking to ANI, Samant Goel opposed the move to reduce the PM's convoy amid a need to save fuel due to the global energy crisis. He said that the Prime Minister's security should rather be strengthened, given the new security threats.

New Threats Amid Global Volatility

Noting the volatility of the global security situation, Goel said, "The international security situation is volatile. There were attacks on President Donald Trump, despite the US being considered to be safe. There are elements against India, carrying out terror activities, especially from our neighbouring state. In such a situation, I believe, we should keep special arrangements for the Prime Minister's security. Such austerity measures are not in the national interest. Amid new threats of drones and sniper guns, we should rather strengthen the security, instead of reducing it."

He highlighted that PM Modi has received security threats since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. "Security is not a status symbol, but given as per the threat assessment. Some leaders use it as a status symbol. Anonymity should be maintained about the PM's car. If there are only two cars in the convoy, it is easier for the enemy to attack. He has received threats since he was the Gujarat CM. The international gangs and jihadi elements want to target PM Modi. PM's security is the first priority, and there should be no compromise," a former R&AW Secretary stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens to conserve fuel amid the West Asia crisis. PM Modi, along with several Union ministers, has downsized their convoys. While significantly reducing the size of the Prime Minister's official convoy, it was ensured that all essential security components mandated under the Special Protection Group (SPG) protocol remained intact.