BJP MLA Arjun Singh criticizes Mamata Banerjee for wearing a lawyer's robe in court, calling it "strategic optics" to gain sympathy after the 2026 West Bengal elections. Singh claims her party is "almost finished" in the state.

BJP MLA Arjun Singh on Friday launched a sharp attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee after her appearance at the Calcutta High Court in a lawyer's attire in connection with a post-poll violence-related PIL, alleging that she was attempting to build sympathy through "strategic optics."

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'Sympathy Stunt'

Reacting to Banerjee appearing in court wearing an advocate's robe, Singh said the move was politically motivated and would not succeed in influencing public perception. "Mamata Banerjee is trying to build her image, presenting herself as a lawyer to gain sympathy. These are her strategies, but the people of Bengal have rejected her. She now has no place in Bengal, and her party is almost finished," Arjun Singh told ANI.

The Post-Poll Violence PIL

His remarks come after Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court in connection with a PIL on alleged post-poll violence following the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The petition was filed by advocate Sirsanya Banerjee, son of Trinamool Congress leader-cum-advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay and also a TMC candidate from Uttarpara Assembly constituency.

The petitioner alleged incidents of post-poll violence in several areas, including attacks on party offices and the displacement of workers. During the hearing, Banerjee urged the court for "immediate protection of people," alleging large-scale violence, arson and attacks on party workers after the election results. Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee also appeared in court, citing incidents of attacks on TMC offices and workers.

Bar Council Seeks Clarification

Soon after, the Bar Council of India (BCI) sought detailed information from the West Bengal Bar Council regarding Mamata Banerjee's enrolment and legal practice status after her court appearance in advocate robes, asking for official records and clarification within two days.

2026 Election Aftermath

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections saw the BJP winning 207 seats, ending the TMC's 15-year rule, while the TMC secured 80 seats. (ANI)