IAF Chief AP Singh said modern warfare is shifting to a decentralised, autonomous way, calling Unmanned Aerial (UA) systems extensions of Air power. He stressed adapting to this reality, where rules of Air power apply to UA systems.

IAF Chief on Evolving Warfare and UA Systems

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Friday underlined the role of evolving technology in modern warfare, highlighting the role of Unmmanned Aerial (UA) systems, which he said are the extensions of Air power.

Speaking at the Centre for Aerospace Power and Strategic Studies, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that modern warfare has shifted from concentrated Air power to a decentralised and autonomous way, emphasising the need to adapt.

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"This topic of drones and UA systems is very relevant... It is a reality. So, there is no denying that the battlefield has shifted. We are shifting from concentrated Air power to a decentralised and autonomous way. We must understand that the Unmanned Aerial (UA) systems are extensions of Air power... There is also reduced risk in terms of human life during the operation... As I said, it is an extension of Air power, so all the rules of Air power will apply when you use the UA system," he said.

Speaking about the counter UA systems, he said, "It is like a cat-and-mouse game. When you develop technology in one field, the counter technology has to develop along with it because that is how a game can be played. He also hailed the coordination between the three services during Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. "I think we have done reasonably well in Operation Sindoor, and it was possible because there was coordination. Without a central agency coordinating it, it would not have been possible... We have a structure in place so that every time we are able to counter these things... We will have all three services operating in the same Air Space, then there has to be total coordination," he said.

Tri-Service Integration a Strategic Imperative

Additionally, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit also weighed in on the Unmanned Aerial, highlighting the necessity to integrate these systems in the country's defence. "Let me begin with a very simple but powerful truth that forging triservice energy and integration in UAS, UV and counter UAS is not merely desirable but is a strategic imperative for the operational freedom of our three services to protect the nation. No single service can fight the next war alone. Only collective leadership, integrated systems and shared situational awareness can deliver decisive victory in the battles ahead... Unmanned Aerial Systems are no longer just enablers; they are a means of warfare in their own right," he said.

Fostering Industry-Military Dialogue on Unmanned Systems

Indian Army Aviation Corps Director General and Colonel Commandant Lt Gen Vinod Nambiar said, "This event is not merely a seminar but a convergence of vision, technology and strategy at a time when the future of warfare is being reshaped by Unmanned systems. In that context, the aim of the seminar is clear and vital. It will provide a platform for industry-military dialogue on UAS and counter-UAS, showcase the cutting-edge technologies from Indian and global companies, explore collaborative pathways for indigenisation and joint development of the systems."

"The dialogue is not optional, but essential. The battle space of tomorrow will be defined by how effectively we harness Unmanned systems and how resiliently we defend against them. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles have already transformed military doctrines worldwide... UAVs now are multi-dimensional in which they support logistics, communication, electronic warfare, search and rescue, maritime patrol and NBC defence," he added. (ANI)