Indian weddings' unmatched grandeur and larger-than-life extravagance, are now entering a new era shaped by social media obsession and Instagram aesthetics.

Indian weddings' unmatched grandeur and larger-than-life extravagance, are now entering a new era shaped by social media obsession and Instagram aesthetics. From designer decor to cinematic entries, every detail is being crafted for viral-worthy moments. But one wedding guest recently stumbled upon a service that has taken this trend to an entirely new level - a personalised “Instagram assistant” for guests.

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The service, called ‘Click Buddy’, has now sparked massive buzz online after entrepreneur Sandeep Mall shared his experience attending a wedding where the concept was introduced.

In a now-viral post on X, Mall described how the wedding industry had discovered yet another lucrative niche in India’s booming celebration economy.

"Indians never stop surprising me with their entrepreneurial instincts and nowhere is this more visible than at weddings," wrote Mall on X, adding: "At the one I'm attending right now, I spotted a service called Click Buddy. The concept is elegantly simple: a team of young women, fluent in the language of Instagram, whom you hand your phone to. They don't just point and shoot but scout the light, suggest a spot, and frame a feed-worthy shot."

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The concept instantly grabbed attention online because it solved a problem many wedding guests silently struggle with - chasing perfect photographs without awkwardly requesting strangers to click pictures or waiting endlessly for the official photographer’s album.

Mall explained that the service transformed the entire experience for attendees, allowing them to capture polished, social media-ready moments in real time.

"What struck me just as much was the sheer scale of the service economy that a single wedding now sustains. At my own wedding, barely ten people were hired - everything else, from serving food to managing guests, was handled by family and friends," said Mall.

He further pointed out that despite being a fairly regular Marwari wedding, the scale of hired staff was staggering, with service providers reportedly outnumbering guests at a ratio of nearly 3:1.

Mall argued that Indian weddings may quietly be powering one of the country’s biggest employment ecosystems, generating opportunities across hospitality, decoration, logistics, beauty, entertainment and now even social media management.

“The Indian wedding industry may quietly be one of the largest generators of service employment in the country. And somewhere in that ecosystem, one sharp entrepreneur figured out that memories are made in real time and wedding hosts will gladly pay someone who knows how to capture them.”