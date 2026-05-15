AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the AMCA project in Puttaparthi, calling it a reflection of the state's 'speed of doing business' and a success for Atmanirbhar Bharat. The project aims to make AP a major defence manufacturing hub.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project is a reflection of the state's "speed of doing business" as the government pushes to position Andhra Pradesh as a major defence manufacturing hub.

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Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the AMCA project in Puttaparthi on Friday, Chief Minister Naidu described "Operation Sindoor" as a proud example of India's growing technological strength and the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector, as per a release from Andhra Pradesh CMO.

AMCA Project: Investment and Employment

Highlighting the significance of the AMCA project, Chandrababu Naidu stated that the initiative would showcase the capabilities of India's defence sector and strengthen indigenous combat aircraft manufacturing using homegrown technology. The Chief Minister noted that the AMCA project, being established with an investment of Rs 15,803 crore across nearly 650 acres in Puttaparthi, would pave the way for the development of a dedicated township and generate employment opportunities for around 7,500 people, a release stated.

Foundation Stone Laid for Multiple Defence Projects

Earlier in the day, Chandrababu Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and state minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for the AMCA project in Puttaparthi. Along with the AMCA project, the leaders also laid foundation stones for several defence-related projects under the Drone City initiative. They also inspected a defence exhibition showcasing missiles, firearms, and a fighter aircraft prototype, as per the CMO statement.

Drone City and Other Key Initiatives

The projects include a Flight Testing Centre, Naval Systems Facility, Defence Energetics units, ammunition plants and Drone City infrastructure projects.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the AMCA Aircraft Integration and Flight Testing Centre will support integration, testing, validation and certification, accelerating the development of India's AMCA programme.

The Defence Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility of Bharat Dynamics Limited in Andhra Pradesh, along with other defence and manufacturing projects across the state. (ANI)