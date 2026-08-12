South Korean travel creator Sejin struggled to board a Mumbai local train from Thane station despite several attempts. He eventually took a taxi and said the experience made him “deeply respect” Mumbai commuters who navigate the city's crowded trains daily.

Mumbai's local trains are known for their fast-paced journeys, packed coaches and crowds of daily commuters, making the city's suburban railway network an experience that can be overwhelming for first-time travellers. A travel content creator from South Korea recently experienced that rush first-hand when he attempted to travel on a Mumbai local train from Thane station. Despite buying a round-trip ticket for ₹170 and making several attempts to board incoming trains, he was unable to get on any of them.

The experience left the South Korean creator impressed by the city's regular commuters, who navigate the crowded railway network every day. After struggling to board a train, he eventually gave up and took a taxi to reach his destination.

South Korean Creator Tries Mumbai Local Train

The creator, Sejin, documented his experience at the crowded railway station and shared a video of his attempted journey on Instagram. According to his post, he purchased a ₹170 ticket for a two-hour round trip from Thane station.

However, boarding the train proved to be much more difficult than he had expected. Despite making multiple attempts to push through the crowds and board an incoming train, he failed each time.

After several unsuccessful attempts, Sejin eventually left the railway platform and opted to take a taxi instead.

‘Deeply Respect’ For Mumbai Commuters

Reflecting on the experience, Sejin said the Mumbai local train journey gave him a new appreciation for people who rely on the city's railway network every day.

The caption accompanying his Instagram video read: "Experiencing the Mumbai local train made me deeply respect the people here and reflect on myself ."

His experience highlighted the contrast between trying the Mumbai local as a visitor and navigating it as part of a daily commute.

For millions of passengers, Mumbai's suburban trains are an essential part of everyday travel, particularly during peak hours.

Creator Shares ,India, Travel Experiences

Sejin's social media profile describes him as a former diplomat and elementary teacher who is learning Hindi and documenting his journey. He has also shared other videos and experiences from his time in India, giving his followers glimpses of his interactions with Indian culture and everyday life.

His latest Mumbai local train experience has attracted attention online, with social media users offering their own perspectives on the city's railway system and peak-hour crowds.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted several reactions from users, with some suggesting that the creator had given up too quickly, while others explained that Mumbai's local trains can become particularly crowded during office hours.

One user commented: "You got scared so quickly! There was hardly any crowd on the train and the platform. "

Second user commented: "During peak hours,you shouldn't be taking mumbai metro lol. Everyone is running to get to their office on time."