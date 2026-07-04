Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra accused PM Modi of making 'false claims' on development projects like the state refinery. He alleged Modi used a government platform for political attacks instead of addressing Rajasthan's concerns.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making "false claims" regarding key development projects in Rajasthan and alleged that he used a government platform for political attacks instead of addressing the state's pressing concerns.

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In a post on his official X account, Dotasra said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji...History cannot be changed by speaking lies from a government platform." He further alleged that people of Rajasthan had expected the Prime Minister to maintain the dignity of his office during his address. "Today was a historic day for Rajasthan, and the people here expected the Prime Minister to speak in a manner befitting the dignity of his office, but unfortunately, Modi Ji turned the government platform into a stage for Congress-BJP and political accusations," Dotasra said.

Dotasra on Rajasthan Refinery Project

Referring to the Rajasthan refinery project, the Congress leader claimed that the project was conceptualised and initiated during the previous Congress-led governments. "The refinery whose vision was conceived by the Congress Party, whose foundation stone was laid in 2013 under the UPA government, which was made possible by the resolve of then UPA Chairperson "Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji and the visionary leadership of former Prime Minister Late Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, whose 85 per cent work was completed during the Congress government's tenure from 2018 to 2023--that too was falsely claimed entirely as his own achievement by the Prime Minister Ji," he alleged.

Criticism Over Water Agreement and ERCP

Dotasra also criticised the Yamuna water agreement, alleging that Rajasthan's interests had been compromised. "The Yamuna water agreement, in which Rajasthan's interests were sacrificed, is beyond comprehension to call historic. Modi Ji.. If you truly cared about Rajasthan, Haryana's whims would not have prevailed in the Yamuna water agreement; as the head of the country, you would have done justice to Rajasthan. If you genuinely cared about Rajasthan, the promise made in the 2018 election rallies to make ERCP a national project would have been fulfilled by now," he said.

Accusations on Fuel Prices

The Congress leader further accused the Prime Minister of failing to fulfil promises made during election campaigns regarding fuel prices. "Prime Minister Ji, during the 2023 election rallies, you had guaranteed equal petrol-diesel prices as in neighbouring states Haryana and Gujarat, but to this day, the public is being cheated," he said.

He also questioned why fuel prices had not been reduced despite a decline in global crude oil prices. "During tensions in the Gulf countries, you raised petrol-diesel prices by 8 to 10 rupees per litre. But now, when crude oil prices have come down to around 70 dollars per barrel, why not utter a single word about providing relief to the people?" Dotasra said.

'PM Remained Silent on Key Issues'

The Rajasthan Congress chief further alleged that the Prime Minister had remained silent on several issues, including justice for the family of Kanhaiyalal, the state's healthcare system, corruption, fake fertilisers and seeds, and alleged irregularities in NEET examinations. "You sought plenty of votes in the name of Late Kanhaiyalal, engaged in polarisation, but to this day, his family has not received justice, and yet you remained silent on that," he said.

PM Modi Inaugurates Projects in Rajasthan

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Balotra, Rajasthan, spanning multiple sectors, including petrochemicals, urban transport, railways, roads, renewable energy, and power transmission.

The refinery project, developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government, has been built with an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore. It has an annual refining capacity of 9 million metric tonnes and a petrochemical production capacity of 2.4 million metric tonnes. (ANI)