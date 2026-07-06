BJP leaders, including PM Modi and Manoj Tiwari, paid tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, stating that the PM is carrying forward Mookerjee's vision of self-reliance and that his goal for national unity is realised.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying forward the principle of self-reliance envisioned by Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee as the country marked his 125th birth anniversary.

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Speaking to ANI, Tiwari recalled Dr Mookerjee's contribution to India's industrial policy and said his vision continues to guide the country's development. "Today marks the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and his presence remains with us... The industrial policy he presented to the nation in 1948 was grounded in the principle of self-reliance... Today, PM Narendra Modi is dedicated to advancing the nation and every citizen based on that very principle," Tiwari said.

Tributes Pour In From Party Leaders

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also paid tribute to Dr Mookerjee and said his vision for national unity had been realised. "... Dr Mookerjee sacrificed all for the integrity of this nation. The vision he articulated nearly 75 years ago has now been realised. Article 370 has been completely abolished, and the people of Kashmir have been granted the opportunity to witness a new dawn..." Gupta said.

BJP leaders in Delhi also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and other senior party leaders took part in the commemorative event.

PM Modi Hails Mookerjee as a 'Remarkable Nation-Builder'

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, describing him as one of India's "most remarkable nation-builders" whose commitment to national unity, education and industrial development continues to inspire the country's journey towards a developed India.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Today, on the 125th Jayanti of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, I bow to one of India's most remarkable nation-builders, whose life was defined by scholarship, courage and an unwavering commitment to national service. He dedicated himself to the cause of India's unity, dignity and progress. Dr Mookerjee's contributions spanned diverse spheres. He was an outstanding thinker and educationist, who supported innovation and futuristic learning. As Industries Minister, he laid the foundations of industrial self-reliance while ensuring that traditional sectors and livelihoods flourished. His humanitarian efforts during the Bengal Famine reflected his profound compassion for those in distress. Above all, his steadfast commitment to the unity and integrity of India remains an enduring source of inspiration. As we move forward in our journey towards a Viksit Bharat, his vision continues to illuminate our path."

Commemorations Across States

In Jaipur, Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma paid floral tributes to Dr Mookerjee's portrait at the Chief Minister's residence.

A day earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid floral tributes to Dr Mookerjee at 'Ekta Sthal' in Madhopur ahead of his birth anniversary. Addressing a programme, Saini highlighted Dr Mookerjee's role in strengthening national integration, particularly his views on Jammu and Kashmir. "Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee said that there cannot be two supreme leaders, two legislatures, and two constitutions in the country. This was not merely a slogan but the very foundation of the nation's system. He rejected power and position, placing the nation above all," Saini said.

Speaking to reporters, the Haryana Chief Minister added, "He was a great personality who envisioned an undivided India. Today marks the 125th birth anniversary of such a great personality, and we are all remembering him and his sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the country."

Who Was Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee?

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on October 21, 1951, the ideological predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Born on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta, he was an educationist, parliamentarian, statesman and humanitarian.

He inherited a legacy of scholarship and nationalism from his father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee, who served as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and as a judge of the Calcutta High Court.

In 1940, Dr Mookerjee became the acting president of the Hindu Mahasabha and declared complete independence for India as its political goal. He later served as Minister for Industry and Supply in Jawaharlal Nehru's Interim Government before resigning. He also left the Hindu Mahasabha in the year Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

The BJP observes Dr Mookerjee's death anniversary on June 23 as 'Balidan Diwas' to commemorate his death in Kashmir in 1953. (ANI)