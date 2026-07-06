The Ramban Health Department has finalised its medical preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra, deploying 16 teams and setting up 24/7 mini-hospitals. A 75-member team is on standby, while the J&K SDRF has also set up an emergency response camp.

The Ramban Health Department has finalised its medical preparedness along the pilgrimage route, ensuring round-the-clock emergency support for thousands of devotees in view of the Amarnath Yatra.

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Chief Medical Officer Ramban, Kamal Jee Zadoo, said that the department has mobilised 16 medical teams across transit points to provide comprehensive health coverage. "Just like every year, the Ramban Health Department is fully prepared for the Amarnath Yatra. We have deployed 16 teams across the stretch; these teams are stationed at various sites and transit centres," he said.

24/7 Mini-Hospitals and Medical Staff

The centrepiece of this year's readiness includes the establishment of 24/7 "mini-hospitals" at the Chanderkote Yatri Niwas and Lamber Yatra Camp Ground. These facilities are equipped with specialised care, including cardiac monitors, ECG machines for diagnostic support, and nebulisers for respiratory management. "At two specific locations, Chanderkote Yatri Niwas and the Lamber Yatra Camp Ground, we have set up mini-hospitals. Both these locations are equipped with four-bed facilities. Essential cardiac diagnostic facilities, such as ECGs, are available, along with nebulisers for asthma cases and cardiac monitors. These mini-hospitals operate 24/7. To cover the entire Yatra route and handle emergencies, we have deployed a medical team of approximately 75 members, comprising around 20 doctors and about 50 paramedical staff," he said.

Meanwhile, the fourth batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra 2026 departed from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam this morning, continuing their journey towards the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath.

SDRF Ensures Pilgrim Safety

The Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force has set up a 24x7 emergency response camp along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra.

According to Sub-Inspector, J&K SDRF, Kartar Singh, the camp has been established under the directives of the Additional Director General of Police. Sub-Inspector Singh told ANI on Saturday, "Our team consists of at least 20 personnel, including members from both the SDRF and the Home Guard. This camp has been set up under the directives of the ADG, and we are deployed along the National Highway for the pilgrimage."

On July 3, the 57-day pilgrimage commenced, which is being heavily monitored using digital surveillance and RFID tracking systems to ensure crowd management and safety. The annual yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)