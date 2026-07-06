IMD issues an orange alert for Kangra, Una, and Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rain. It also predicts heavy rain in Chamba, Mandi, and Shimla, advising vigilance amid risks of waterlogging and traffic disruption.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Himachal Pradesh centre has issued an orange alert for Kangra, Una and Sirmaur districts, warning of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, while isolated heavy rain is also likely in Chamba, Mandi and Shimla districts.

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According to IMD, the intense rainfall may trigger localised waterlogging in low-lying areas, make roads slippery, reduce visibility and increase the risk of vehicles skidding. The weather conditions are also expected to cause traffic congestion and may temporarily disrupt essential services and routine outdoor activities in affected areas.

Advisories for Residents and Tourists

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kangra, Una and Sirmaur districts, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Chamba, Mandi and Shimla districts on July 6. The public is advised to remain vigilant, follow weather updates and adhere to advisories issued by the state government and local authorities," IMD stated.

The weather office has advised residents and tourists to follow traffic advisories issued by local authorities, avoid travelling to vulnerable and landslide-prone areas, maintain a safe distance from rivers, streams and other water bodies, and stay updated with the latest weather bulletins.

The IMD has also urged people to strictly follow all advisories and guidelines issued by the Himachal Pradesh government and district administrations as rainfall activity continues across the state.

Flash Floods Hit Kinnaur District

Heavy monsoon rains have already triggered flash floods in multiple locations in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district of Kinnaur, severely disrupting road connectivity after torrents of water and debris blocked the strategic National Highway-5 (NH-5) near Cholling and washed away sections of the Ribba-Kande link road. While several vehicles were damaged, authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported.

According to the district administration, a flash flood struck the Cholling area at around 4 am after intense overnight rainfall caused a massive surge in the Miru Nallah. Large quantities of debris, boulders and slush engulfed nearly a 30-metre stretch of NH-5 near Cholling School, completely blocking the highway and bringing traffic to a standstill. (ANI)